Benjamin Netanyahus tries to pull a Donald Trump, and the GOP is there for him





It looks like Benjamin Netanyahu is finally on the verge of stepping down as Israeli prime minister. With only a few minutes left before midnight on Wednesday, opposition leader Yair Lapid informed the Israeli president that he had formed a new government.

But if Netanyahu’s 12-year run is well and truly over, expect key segments of the GOP to treat Bibi as though he hasn’t lost power, just as they continue to worship Donald Trump and consider Joe Bidens’ victory illegitimate.

Israel has become another domestic problem with mask warrants, abortion and police funding. In the words of Tom Friedman, Biden may be the last pro-Israel Democratic president. In this context, Netanyahu will likely continue to receive Republican hosannas even if he is unemployed.

Heck, there’s a good chance the Republicans will treat him like the real prime minister. Taking a page from Trump’s playbook, Netanyahu accused his rivals of committing the fraud of the century even before forming a coalition to oust him.

If this annoys President Biden, so what? The GOP base will love it, and Republicans on the Hill will be nicer to the Prime Minister of Israel than any Democrat in the Oval Office. And if that infuriates Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and the rest of the squad, so much the better.

The left wing of the Democratic Party is out of step with popular sentiment on this matter, for now anyway. Things that can make the hearts of young professors, self-proclaimed Democratic Socialists and Elizabeth Warren vibrate often find a decidedly different reception with the general public.

The signs are already there. Amid the waning moments of Netanyahu’s apparent tenure, Senators Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham and Tennessees Bill Hagerty were in Israel to lend a hand to Netanyahu and garner praise from the upcoming ex-prime minister. Mike Pompeo, the former secretary of state, who also dreamed of capturing the 2024 Republican nod, was also floating in the Holy Land.

Netanyahu pounced on Cruz and Hagerty, saying that I see two great friends of Israel … we don’t have better friends. In contrast, he warned the Biden administration of Israel’s willingness to go it alone against Iran if necessary. For his part, Cruz went the extra mile and blamed Biden for Hezbollah rocket attacks and 11 days of fighting, or a Scaramucci.

The previous announcement by rivals Netanyahus Lapid and Naftali Bennett that they were ready to form a government was met with derision, disbelief, and menace by even Bibis’ most staunch supporters in the same way Trump yelled at the election of November 2020 had been stolen, with Sidney Powell, his former lawyer, proclaiming that Trump would somehow return to the White House this summer, presumably on top of a Kraken.

Bennett and his political partner Ayelet Shaked are already enjoying increased protection following credible threats. One Israeli commentator even speculated that his country might even experience its own insurgency.

The Knesset’s anticipated vote of confidence on the new government could be a baptism of fire, literally and figuratively. Adding oil to the stake, a group of Israeli rabbis said those who side with the new government will in fact have declared that they have no part with the God of Israel. On this point, these Jewish theologians echo sentiments previously expressed by their evangelical counterparts.

In 2018, Reverend Franklin Graham, the late son of Billy Graham, threatened Americans with God’s wrath if they had the temerity to criticize the 45th President. The American electorate at large was not impressed.

Netanyahu, Republicans, and American evangelicals have long-standing ties. In early 1998, as the Clinton administration pressured Israel on the Palestinian front, Netanyahu appeared with the late Jerry Falwell during a screening of the Clinton Chronicles encouraged by Falwell, which postulated that the president was a drug addict who had contributed to the death of Vincent Foster, the White House lawyer who committed suicide.

In case someone needs to call it back, reality remains sacrificial. Two-thirds of Republicans reject the idea that Trump has lost fair and square, and a majority of Congressional Republicans have voted against certification of the results. As for the January 6 uprising, blame it for the antifa and the Democrats. These gallows for Mike Pence were just a figment of our collective imagination.

In practice, Netanyahu’s departure from the prime minister’s office will likely lower the temperature between DC and Jerusalem. As a de facto GOP surrogate, Netanyahu led Israel to be seen by some as a Trumpian outpost on the Mediterranean. On Tuesday, 17 Democratic senators pressured Secretary of State Antony Blinken over the reconstruction of Gaza.

Suffice it to say that the interests of the Republican Party and the Israeli government are not always the same, as Israel is now reminded. For now, however, the status quo prevails at both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue. Expect the Israel Iron Dome stockpile to be replenished, with bipartisan support from the President and Congress leadership, a bespoke photoshoot for all concerned.

