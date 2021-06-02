Erdogan says Turkey could target refugee camp in heart of Iraq





President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned Iraq that Turkey will “clean up” a refugee camp he says is a safe haven for Kurdish militants, threatening to deepen its long military campaign inside Iraqi territory. Turkish forces have stepped up their attacks on the banned Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) bases in northern Iraq over the past year, focusing their firepower and incursions mainly on a swathe of territory ranging up to 30 km (about 20 miles) inside Iraq. But Erdogan said Makhmour, a camp 180 km south of the Turkish border that has hosted thousands of Turkish refugees for more than two decades, was an “incubator” for activists and must be fought. “If the United Nations does not clean it up, we will do it as a member of the United Nations,” Erdogan said, adding that Ankara believed Makhmour was as big a threat as the PKK stronghold in the Qandil Mountains further afield. North. “How long are we supposed to be patient about this?” He told Turkish public broadcaster TRT in an interview on Tuesday evening. A senior Iraqi official told Reuters that Turkey complained last week in Baghdad of “terrorist activities launched by the PKK from its Makhmour camp against Turkey”. Security commanders and local officials investigated the Turkish complaint and told the government that the Makhmour camp was controlled by PKK fighters who did not allow access to government forces, the official said. An Iraqi government spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The camp was established in the 1990s when thousands of Kurds from Turkey crossed the border in a move which Ankara says was deliberately instigated by the PKK. The PKK, designated as a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union, has since 1984 been fighting an insurgency against the state in mainly Kurdish southeastern Turkey. More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict. Makhmour was the target of Turkish airstrikes a year ago, although there were no reports of casualties at the time, but a senior Turkish official said it was now a priority for Ankara. “Makhmour camp is being used as one of the logistics centers for attacks against Turkey or the Turkish armed forces,” the official said. “Now is the time, it needs to be cleared of the PKK.”









