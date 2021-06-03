Congress leader Rahul Gandhi “reinvents” image by not following Twitter accounts criticizing Prime Minister Modi





Supporters of Congress have often argued that by joining forces with Modi’s critics on social media, Rahul Gandhis’ political image has been shaken. Interestingly, Gandhi himself has been the Modi government’s most vocal critic when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic and other issues.

Rahul Gandhi, a senior official of India’s main opposition party, Congress, has stopped following nearly 50 social media accounts on Twitter, most of which belong to sharp critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sources told Sputnik that among the Twitter handles no longer followed by the senior congressman are those of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) activist Harsh Mander, caste activist Dilip Mandal, the comedian, Kunal Kamra, the founder of fact. -check the Alt News news site, Pratik Sinha, and senior Indian journalists Barkha Dutt and Rajdeep Sardesai. All of these people have consistently criticized the Hindu nationalist ideology championed by Prime Minister Modis who rules the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Among the notable journalists still followed by Rahul Gandhi are Mrinal Pande, the editorial director of the Indian publication group National Herald, and Raghav Bahl, the founder of the Quint news site. Among the media organizations Rahul Gandhi now follows include the National Herald and its sister publications Navjivan (Hindi) and Qaumi Awaz (Urdu), known to sympathize with the Congress Party. Sources added that the Twitter credentials of all other major news organizations were also not tracked by the former congressman. The recent overhaul of Rahul Gandhis’ popular social media account, which has nearly 18.8 million subscribers, aims to send a message to a wider base of subscribers as well as to those people themselves. It is also a step towards “reinventing” Rahul’s image, according to sources. They add that Rahul’s media strategy is still being overhauled, including the removal of liberal activists and journalists who no longer engage with the general public. Many BJP supporters have described the untracked Twitter handles as part of the Congress ecosystem, using their comments and public reports (in the case of reporters) to launch politically motivated attacks on Gandhi. Sources say the decisions related to social media help create a more favorable image for Rahul when the opportunity for him to be re-elected as party chairman arises in the future. Rahul Gandhi hails from South Asia’s most famous political dynasty – his great-grandfather (Jawaharlal Nehru), grandmother (Indira Gandhi), and father (Rajiv Gandhi) have all served as Prime minister. However, the Congress party faced a series of electoral humiliations under Rahuls’ leadership in the 2014 and 2019 federal polls, both losing to Prime Minister Modis BJP in crushing defeats. Acknowledging responsibility for the beating the party received in the 2019 poll, Rahul resigned his post as congressman but held his fellow leaders to account for the party’s poor show. Since then, the party has been without a full-time president, the Congressional Working Committee (CWC) – the party’s decision-making group – appointing Rahuls’ mother Sonia Gandhi – Rajiv’s Italian widow – as interim president. . The election for the party’s top office has been repeatedly delayed, most recently in January due to state elections. Congressional sources say the real reason for the delay is the lack of consensus on whether Rahul should be party chairman. However, momentum gathered again to nominate Rahul to the top post, with the youth wing of the Congress party passing a resolution in March demanding he be named leader. Of course, he will become president of Congress, party sources say, when asked if Rahul will take on the role of president at the next CWC meeting scheduled for June 22.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos