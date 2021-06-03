Two-year performance of LDA, detailed press briefing by LDA vice-president SM Imran





In the past two years, several revolutionary reforms have been implemented in the institution, major development projects have been completed in Lahore.

The approval process for private plans has been streamlined, letters of award have been issued to 10,000 LDA City beneficiaries.

All Avenue-One victims’ issues will be resolved within a week. 50% discount given to LAHORE charities: SM Imran, vice chairman of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA), said groundbreaking reforms have been introduced in the past two years. A system of punishment was put in place which improved the institution. The survey will be completed next week to decide on Frozen Road. Develop a comprehensive strategy to combat illegal construction and housing projects. What is not approved in society in three years is now approved in forty days. The regime’s PPP was shut down to prevent people from returning. He was speaking at a press conference at LDA Sports Complex Johar Town yesterday about LDA’s two-year performance. Special Information Assistant Firdous Ashiq Awan, Housing Minister Mian Mahmood Al-Rasheed, WASA Vice President Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood, MP Sadia Sohail Rana and Development Review Committee Chairman Amir Riaz Qureshi were also present on occasion.

Vice President SM Imran said that according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the leadership of Minister Ali Usman Bazdar, work is underway on rapid development projects in Lahore. There are 586 illegal schemes in Lahore. NAB and other agencies are taking action against homeowners. A committee was formed to facilitate the citizens who bought plots. FIRs have been registered against various illegal housing programs. In one year, 24 housing programs were approved. The approval process for private plans has been streamlined. Special cooperation has been provided with charities and NGOs and they benefit from a 50% reduction on membership fees.

He said the card approval process has been streamlined. The plans for the houses are in the process of being approved in 30 days. Land use rules have been prepared in collaboration with the Builders Association (Abad). Now the government of Punjab has also asked the development authorities of other districts to implement the rules of the LDA. The QR code has been implemented on One Window Cell, which makes it very easy for citizens. The process of transferring the plots was facilitated with the assistance of FRC in collaboration with NADRA. Gardening on the roofs of houses has been said to be necessary to improve the environment.

Rooftop gardening and tree planting were declared necessary for the approval of the layers. Work on Arena Plaza has been halted due to a notice from the NAB. It will be launched soon. One Window Cell receives 250 applications per day and all applications are processed. The Corona epidemic has rocked the whole world.

Komat’s best strategy was to overcome this. Development projects continued despite the Corona epidemic. All other Avenue One plots will be allocated within two weeks. The issues of Mustafa Town and Jubilee Town, including the One Avenue casualties, are also being addressed. Geotagging is in progress to identify LDA plots.

He said that Darul Hindsa worked on the Master Plan 2050. Which everyone praised. Letters of award were issued to 10,000 beneficiaries in the town of LDA. Work on the LDA City New Pakistan apartments will begin this month. LDA City has created a system for New Pakistan Apartments that will work regardless of government. Successful applicants of LDA City New Pakistan Apartments receive a grant of Rs. 300,000 by NEFDA. Work on projects such as Bab Lahore, Insaf portal and online portal has been completed. Several major projects, including the Firdous Market Underpass, have been completed. An online tendering system has been set up to make the implementation of development projects transparent. Building and Zoning Bylaws and Xero Account Bylaws have been passed.

Regulations on parking fees, joint venture rules have been created. 8387 residential cards, 102 commercial cards were adopted. Construction activities worth Rs. 460 billion have been started facilitating construction. With the approval of these constructions, 75,000 jobs were created. An underground water reservoir was first built on Lawrence Road in Pakistan. He said that a sewage treatment plant would be set up in Babu Sabu to treat the dirty water.

Completion of the orange line metro train project under construction in the city. The Chief Minister of Punjab has approved the launch of five megaprojects. Work has started on three projects in the city. A facilitation office has been set up for overseas Pakistanis. Presentation of a hotline for the fight against encroachments. With GIS mapping launched, it also shed light on the hidden properties of LDA.

