National Enquirer publisher fined $ 187,500 for payment of Trump’s secret money





The editor of the National Enquirer agreed to pay a fine of $ 187,500 after the Federal Election Commission found that she had “knowingly and willfully” violated election law by paying $ 150,000 to a model who said that she had an affair with Donald Trump to keep quiet during the 2016 presidential election, according to records released by a campaign finance watchdog group.

The FEC revealed the sanction in correspondence Tuesday with Common Cause, which had filed a complaint against publisher Enquirer AMI, Trump and the Trump campaign over the secret cash payment to Karen McDougal after news of the unusual tabloid payment supermarket to silence a dirty story dubbed “catch and kill” has become public.

The complaint alleged that the payment was made “for the purpose of influencing the 2016 presidential general election”.

In a letter to Paul S. Ryan, vice president of policy and litigation for Common Cause, the FEC said the board had found “reason to believe” that the MAI had violated campaign law. but that there was “an insufficient number of votes to find a reason to believe that the other respondents” Trump and the Trump campaign “violated the federal election campaign law of 1971”.

In an agreement signed with the FEC that was forwarded to Common Cause, an attorney for AMI’s successor company, A360 LLC, agreed that the company would pay the fine. He acknowledged “the Commission’s reasons for believing that these violations were willful and willful”, but said he “did not admit the conscious and willful aspect of these violations”.

The FEC is expected to make its findings public within 30 days. The agency declined to comment on the documents on Wednesday.

Representatives for A360 and Trump did not respond to requests for comment.

Ryan hailed AMI’s fine as “a victory for democracy” but said “the failure of the FEC to hold former President Trump and his campaign accountable for this violation exposed the dysfunction of the FEC “.

“All other actors have been held responsible, but still no responsibility for former President Trump,” he said.

AMI previously admitted paying McDougal, a Playboy model, in a no-prosecution deal with federal prosecutors investigating allegations that former Trump attorney Michael Cohen violated election law .

Cohen ultimately pleaded guilty to helping orchestrate the payment to McDougal, as well as a payment to another woman, pornstar Stormy Daniels, who said she slept with Trump, in a federal criminal case. who sent him to prison.

Last month, the FEC dropped an investigation into whether Trump should face sanctions for the payment to Daniels after two Republican commissioners voted against the procedure and a third recused himself. Commissioners who voted against the future noted that the commission faced a substantial backlog and argued that the case was “a limitation period in jeopardy” and “not the best use of agency resources” .

In an editorial last month in the Washington Post, one of the Democratic commissioners, Ellen Weintraub, agreed that the agency had a large backlog to catch up, but said: “Are we too busy to enforce the law against the former President of the United States for his blatant violation of federal campaign finance laws on the eve of a presidential election? No. “

Trump has denied having any dealings with McDougal, and he defended the payments in a 2018 interview with Fox News.

“They weren’t taken out of campaign funding,” he said, adding, “They weren’t out of the campaign. They came from me.”

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is believed to be reviewing the payments as part of its investigation into the finances of Trump’s company, the Trump Organization.

The six-member FEC board is made up of three Republicans, two Democrats and one independent. Four commissioners must come to an agreement for a case to be dealt with.

Ryan said he was baffled by how the commission could vote to fine the Enquirer and not Trump.

“It is a good use of resources to hold a tabloid accountable but not a former president. It is an amazing and absurd result,” he said.

Ben Kamisar contributed.

