Robert Mueller to participate in law school teaching on Trump-Russia inquiry





U.S. Special Advocate Robert Mueller issues statement on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election at the Department of Justice in Washington, United States, May 29, 2019.

Jim Bourg | Reuters

Notoriously low-key former special adviser Robert Mueller will speak to law students in Virginia about his Russia investigation this fall.

The University of Virginia Law School said on Wednesday Mueller would attend a course on his investigation, which examined alleged links between former President Donald Trump’s first presidential campaign and the Kremlin. The course will be taught by three other prosecutors who were part of Mueller’s senior team.

The course “The Mueller Report and the Role of Special Counsel” will be taught in person in Charlottesville over six sessions. Mueller himself will lead at least one class, depending on the school.

In a brief statement provided by the law school, Mueller said he was fortunate enough to return to the school where he received his law degree in 1973.

“I can’t wait to engage with the students this fall,” Mueller said. Mueller returned to private practice after his investigation and is a partner at the law firm WilmerHale.

The class will be taught by Aaron Zebley, the former Deputy Special Advisor; Jim Quarles, former senior Mueller lawyer; and Andrew Goldstein, the former senior deputy special adviser.

According to a press release provided by the law school, the class “will focus on a key set of decisions made during the special advocate’s investigation.”

“The course will begin chronologically with the launch of the investigation, including the appointment of Mueller as special advocate. Other sessions will focus on navigating the relationship with the Department of Justice and Congress, actions investigation relating to the White House and the significance of Roger Stone’s accusation, the school said.

“The final sessions will focus on obstruction of justice, presidential accountability and the role of the special council in this accountability,” the statement added.

Mueller’s investigation began in 2017 and ended in 2019, with the release of “The Mueller Report,” which became a bestseller.

In the report, the longtime former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation concluded that there was not enough evidence to conclude that the Trump campaign was in collusion with the Russian government.

Mueller also described ten episodes that raised the possibility that Trump obstructed justice, but declined to say definitively whether Trump had committed a crime, citing long-standing Justice Department policy against accusing presidents in exercise.

According to UVA, Zebley said the course “will use the large public record to explore why some paths were taken and others not.”

