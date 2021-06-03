What critics of Prime Minister Modis’ foreign policy ignore

We, the Forum of Former Ambassadors of India, are concerned about the way in which Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ foreign policy is relentlessly criticized, including by those who have been in charge of our foreign and security policy in the past.

Those who criticize the Modi government’s foreign policy as if there are serious deviations from the past lack clear continuities in key areas under the UPA and NDA governments. The BJP government under former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee made India nuclear, engaged the US government in strategic talks to resolve the nuclear issue, which ultimately led to the Indo-US nuclear deal under the government by Prime Minister Manmohan Singhs.

Dialogue with Pakistan was broken off under the previous government and the stalemate continues. The policy of making Russia a trusted and trusted friend even as we develop new partnerships has not changed. The significant openings to the conservative Gulf states created by the UPA have been greatly expanded by the NDA. With his experience, Prime Minister Modis, excellent personal equations with Saudi leaders and Gulf potentates, is a remarkable achievement.

Malabar exercises with the United States began in the 1990s, resumed under the UPA government, and have now been expanded to include Japan and Australia. The UPA’s Look East policy became Act East policy under the NDA. Priority has been given by the two governments to relations with Japan. The Indo-Pacific concept was first formulated by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in his speech to the Indian parliament in 2007, has been in the air in the years since, and evolved under the NDA.

The Modi government has paid much more attention to its neighbors than the previous government, with Prime Minister Modi visiting their capitals frequently. It has focused much more than its predecessor on maritime security in the Indian Ocean and on acquiring the necessary capabilities to better ensure it. A major maritime partnership has been established with France in the western Indian Ocean. Access to Gulf naval bases is now open to the Indian Navy.

Ties with ASEAN continued to be cultivated, with all of its leaders present in India on Republic Day 2018 as key guests. The smaller format of the India-Africa summit in 2008 and 2011 was expanded in 2015 with the participation of 41 African leaders.

With the European Union, at the 16th India-EU virtual leaders’ summit in May, when all 27 leaders were present, it was agreed to resume negotiations, blocked since 2013, on a free trade agreement. , an investment agreement and one on Geography Indicators. Separately, an enhanced trade partnership agreement was signed with the post-Brexit UK.

Where PM Modi has imposed his thought and his personality more markedly at the international level, it is in the active courtesy of the Indian diaspora. He was able to galvanize them with his speech and his message of confidence in the future of India. Prime Minister Modi also promoted India’s soft power and its cultural and religious heritage as a foreign policy tool that his predecessor did not. In 2014, the UN declared June 21 Yoga Day every year. The new areas he explored, such as harnessing our cultural soft power, are additions to a basic continuity, not diversions from it.

Experts’ efforts to cover up China’s policies, motives and hostility towards India are cause for concern. To claim that China occupied part of the Doklam Plateau in Bhutan because we claimed victory after we had put them down is not only to deny the government the credit for standing up to China, but in fact to project it as a mistake in giving China an excuse to expand further. firmly on the pan. By this logic, the Chines reported the occupation of a strip of land in northern Bhutan, the intrusion into large swathes of Ladakh, the territorial claims on Arunachal Pradesh, the agitated incidents in Sikkim, the reconquest islands, their occupation and militarization in the South China Sea are all the result of India. and others are spurring China on by claiming victory or following reckless policies. What we saw in Doklam was simply part of a new Chinese aggression on issues of territorial sovereignty that we see in many other geographies.

If the UPA government downplayed the Depsang incident, calling it acne on the handsome face of Indo-China relations and engaging in behind-the-scenes discussions to avoid a hardening of positions on both sides To give diplomacy a chance, why is the Modi government accused of dishonesty by avoiding chauvinism and pursuing low-key but intensive diplomacy coupled with strong military measures on the much more sensitive and dangerous confrontation in eastern Ladakh? To claim that after massing 50,000 troops, including during the winter, and occupying the heights of the Kailash mountain range, the Modi government is defending a narrative and not our actual position on the ground is unfounded criticism.

These experts argue that cheap Chinese products are good for the Indian consumer, that instead of accelerating decoupling, we should build a relationship where dependencies are minimized and benefits maximized – as if China is playing the game with such plans – and recommending that we remain open to Chinese investment in a controlled manner. In other words, separate the security part from the economic part, precisely what China advocates.

China is not just another neighbor. He is a powerful adversary who, over the decades, has sought to undermine Indian interests at every turn. Any peace with China would be tenuous and last only as long as China wants it to last. The fact that China has destroyed existing border agreements and the basis on which the relationship has been managed since 1988 presents us with an ongoing challenge, all the more acute as China grows stronger and its ambitions grow larger.

The gloss that is put on China’s global ambitions is puzzling. It is argued that China is ready to take center stage, not to build a different world order but to redefine and improve the existing order, that everything outside is dangerous and that China is open to negotiation. This reduces the threat that China poses to the international order to mere semantics, ignoring the harsh geopolitics and hegemonic ambitions at stake. China, it is argued, simply wants a division of the world between the great powers. Would that mean that China is ready to divide Asia between China and India, that is to say accept two tigers on the same mountain? Or is it tacit support for a G2 with which India should come to terms?

Criticize the Modi government’s foreign policy on the grounds that India is most successful when it is most connected to the outside world, that in recent years we have turned inward, shutting our minds and shutting ourselves in. cutting off from the outside world, absurdly suggests that India has been stranded on an island since 2014.

India continues to actively participate in international forums, be it the G20, invitations to G7, BRICS and SCO meetings. She initiated the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, took a leading role in climate change negotiations instead of a defensive stance, reinvigorated ties with Europe, defined the Indo concept -pacific in accordance with our vision, calibrated the strengthening of the Quad and launched new initiatives in the Indian Ocean area. To say that we are convinced that we are unique and exceptional and that we do not need the world is an empty criticism. As of May 2021, PM Modi had made 109 overseas visits, visiting 60 countries.

India aspires to be a leading power, but there is no officially expressed ambition to be aVishwa Guru, although the West has been a Vishwa Guru in seeking to shape the world in accordance with its universal values.Whether India is looking to change the world, get revenge, gain status, or get other people to say how great we are is laughing at our aspiration to be a power. Unlike China, when did India see its rise as a means of revenge for past humiliations?

The criticism that the BJP’s foreign policy is being used for domestic policy purposes is superficial. No country builds a firewall between its foreign policy and its internal policy. All governments take advantage of foreign policy for various national purposes, be it economic well-being, security, meeting public expectations, increasing popularity in the country, etc. Some examples are the United States’ war on Iraq and terrorism, its withdrawal from Afghanistan, the issue of Russian interference in the American elections, our neighbors using the Indian scarecrow for domestic politics. , China using the wolf warrior overseas diplomatic challenge to stoke nationalist sentiments at home and consolidate President Xi Jinping’s hold on the country. Every move in China’s foreign policy is appropriately broadcast across all of its domestic media in carefully tailored reports highlighting it as a resounding success.

It is unfortunate that at a time when the country is battling the ravages of the pandemic, especially the terrifyingly deadly second wave that has put a huge burden on our health sector, instead of solidarity with the government, critics accuse the failures of governance of the Modi government and join foreign lobbies traditionally oriented against India to diminish the image of PMs in the country and abroad. This is evident from the wave of such articles in the national and international media written by Indians. The driving force behind these relentless and unprecedented criticisms of the Modi government is hostility towards the ruling party and towards Prime Minister Modi personally.

We take this opportunity to insist that in times of such a national calamity let us be united and do not leave to our external enemies, who remain the same regardless of power, space to tarnish our image and harm our national interest.

The authors are part of the Forum of Former Ambassadors of India.

