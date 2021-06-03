Xi Jinping wants China to be the friend of the world: can Beijing abandon its wolf warrior habits?





(CNN) Xi Jinping wants China to learn how to make friends and influence people. Speaking to the Communist Party leadership on Monday, the Chinese president said it was important for the country to tell its story in a positive way, presenting the image of a credible, kind and respectable China, according to the Xinhua state news agency. Xi added that the Party’s propaganda organizations must make the world understand that Beijing wants nothing more than the welfare of the Chinese people. Why isn’t China completely eliminating birth control? The answer could be in Xinjiang Xi’s vision makes sense. Since coming to power in 2012, he has pushed China to play a bigger role in world affairs, but other than Russia and Pakistan, China has few strong diplomatic ties with the major world powers. What Xi didn’t say is that his country currently has a huge image problem in many parts of the world. A report from the Pew Research Center in late 2020 found that of the 14 countries surveyed in Europe, North America and East Asia, all had an overwhelmingly negative view of China. The weight of the pandemic Part of Beijing’s image problem stems from the covid-19 pandemic and claims that the government covered up the initial outbreak in Wuhan in December 2019, potentially exacerbating the global spread of the virus. Chinese President Xi Jinping at the National People’s Congress in Beijing on May 22, 2020 (Andrea Verdelli / Getty Images) But opinions about China were getting worse even before the pandemic, in part because the country embraced wolf warrior diplomacy. Named after a series of Chinese nationalist action films, this chauvinistic foreign policy began to take shape in 2019, when senior diplomats began to aggressively denounce alleged slights against China in press conferences or on social networks. In July 2019, Zhao Lijian, then a counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, began to condemn what he saw as the United States’ hypocrisy on human rights, pointing to the country’s own issues. Washington such as racism, income inequality and gun violence. A controversial and popular approach Zhao’s fierce defense against China was controversial. But he was promoted to spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, and other Chinese diplomats began to follow suit. Chinese President Warns United States 0:49 There have been reports of unrest within the Chinese diplomatic community over the Wolf Warriors, but so far there is no indication that Zhao or his colleagues are losing influence, especially when his approach is so popular with the Chinese people. . After top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi told his US counterparts in March that Washington was not qualified to speak to China, his slogan was quickly printed on T-shirts sold in Beijing and other cities. Xi may wish China would extend the hand of friendship to the world, but with the Foreign Ministry’s wolf warriors howling behind him, many countries may be reluctant to take the opportunity.

