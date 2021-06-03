Jokowi worries about transnational ideological expansion

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –

President Joko Widodoalludes to a radical transnational ideology in his remarks at the anniversary ceremonyPancasila June 1, 2021.

Jokowi mentioned a number of challenges for Pancasila amid globalization. From rivalry with radical transnational ideologies to technological developments.

According to him, this ideology has spread massively in the era of the industrial revolution 4.0 coupled with the latest 5G internet network.

“The speed of expansion of radical transnational ideologies may exceed normal norms by taking advantage of this technological disruption,” Jokowi said via the presidential secretariat’s Youtube channel on Tuesday (1/6).

Indonesian Political Parameters executive director Adi Prayitno said the transnational ideology itself is an ideology that comes from outside and is contrary to Pancasila. One of them is the caliphate.

“It is a product of outside thought and political movement that in many ways contradicts the spirit and spirit of Pancasila, which is in fact a point of compromise between religion and nationalist values,” said Adi when contacted. CNNIndonesia.com, Wednesday (2/6).

Adi explained that radical transnational ideology recommends that religion be formalized as a basis. From the legal basis to the basic behavior in the life of the nation and the state.

He recalled that Indonesia is not a religious state. Although religion is a practice of everyday life, it is not formalized. Just like justice, social assistance, etc.

“We are still based on religion, but religion is not formalized, nor are we a religious country that makes certain religions like Islam the basis of the state, but religious values ​​are enough to inspire “, did he declare.

Adi felt that Jokowi’s statement which touched on transnational ideology could be seen as a form of concern for the development of this ideology in Indonesia.

This is because, Adi said, there have recently been pro groups preaching transnational ideologies in Indonesia, but not in any meaningful way.

“There are fears that in the midst of an increasingly open world, transnational ideologies will be so easy to enter our lives, starting with Youtube, the Internet, social media and others which will then slowly replace Pancasila as their base. and ideology, ”Adi said. .

Jokowi’s statement, Adi continued, is also a form of assertion that Pancasila as an Indonesian ideology is final and cannot be hindered by any party.

Contacted separately, state intelligence and security observer Stanislaus Riyanta said transnational ideology had in fact emerged in Indonesia long ago, even causing security unrest.

Riyanta said that the hallmarks of this transnational ideology are that they have networks in many countries and have global aspirations or want to rule the world with the ideology they believe in.

“Pak Jokowi said that because now they don’t use the same methods as before, which are spread person by person, distribution is now very massive using Internet media,” he said.

Riyanta said the government’s decision to block sites deemed to propagate transnational ideology was not effective enough. Because similar sites will continue to appear.

He saw Jokowi’s statement as a reminder to the public to be more aware of this transnational ideology.

“To let people know that it happened, there have been casualties, yes Pancasila should be strengthened, because it is believed that Pancasila is able to stem these ideas, the stronger Pancasila is in society, the more it should be. be strong for this transnational ideology, “he said

In addition, Riyanta said that strengthening the Pancasila ideology in today’s society can no longer use the old ways. According to him, the doctrine of Pancasila must also be updated.

“The duty of the government is to know how to found and strengthen the attraction of Pancasila for the young people in a millennial way,” said Riyanta.

