Free and transparent elections only possible thanks to electronic voting: Shibli Faraz





Federal Minister of Science and Technology Shibli Faraz. Photo: File

PESHAWAR: Federal Minister of Science and Technology Shibli Faraz said on Wednesday that electronic voting is the only way to ensure free and fair elections.

Speaking at a press conference in Peshawar, the minister said the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) must therefore accept electronic voting, adding that the system will enable more than seven million Pakistanis overseas. to vote.

Shibli added that Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly wishes for free, fair, transparent and credible elections in the country and that is why electronic voting machines were introduced so that overseas Pakistan could have the right to vote, allowing him to participate in the country. decision-making processes and ensure rig-free surveys.

The minister also said that a law had been enacted authorizing and obliging the ECP to procure EVMs and allowing Pakistanis overseas to exercise their right to vote while remaining in their country of residence for the next few years. general elections.

To discourage haggling and the massive use of money during elections, Shibli said the government proposed to the opposition to conduct the last senatorial elections by show of hands instead of a secret ballot, but the move has was rejected because of the “bad faith” of the opposition. intentional. “

ECP plans to meet with political parties

Pakistan’s Election Commission (ECP) announced on Wednesday that it will soon convene a meeting of political parties to discuss and build confidence in the use of technology in elections.

The ECP, in a statement, said that a meeting between the body and the Ministry of Science and Technology was held today, during which the latter was to present a prototype of the voting machine. electronic (EVM).

However, the ministry asked for more time and said the final work on the machine would be completed by the third week of July, and after that it would be handed over to the ECP.

The ECP told the ministry that it appreciated its help, but would also involve relevant stakeholders, the public and political parties, before moving on to electronic voting.

In a separate meeting, the secretary and officials from the Science Ministry and representatives from a Spanish consulting firm briefed ECP officials on NADRA’s internet voting system.

The meeting compared NADRA’s Internet voting system to that of France, Estonia and Mexico. The meeting was informed that France had stopped using the i-voting system, while Estonia and Mexico still used it.

The consulting firm informed ECP officials that NADRA’s system was not up to par and recommended technological changes.

Later, the chief electoral commissioner called a meeting next week to deliberate on the detailed report provided to the ECP by the Spanish consultancy firm.

