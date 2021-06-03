





The Messenger – Prime Minister Garibashvilis on official visit to Turkey



By Natalia Kochiashvili

Wednesday June 2

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili’s state visit to the Republic of Turkey took place on June 1. The Prime Minister met the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as part of a one-day visit. Before meeting with the Turkish president, Gharibashvili visited the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, laid a wreath on his grave and left a note in the book of remembrance in the mausoleum. The leaders of the partner countries held a joint briefing after the meeting, where the Turkish president stressed that this year is important in the sense that the Georgian diplomatic mission in Ankara was opened 100 years ago and marks the 30th anniversary of the independence of Georgia. Erdogan focused on the business partnership relationship with Georgia and noted that Turkey has been Georgia’s largest trading partner for 14 years. According to him, in 2020 there was a slight drop in the volume of trade, but the goal is to increase the figure to three billion dollars as soon as possible. He also commented on the work to expand the free trade agreement, adding that countries are working hard to increase trade potential and expand customs cooperation in this area. The Turkish president also pointed out that in the field of energy, as well as in all other fields, Turkish investments have been made in Georgia, the volume of which is 214 million dollars. We have big, important projects in place with Georgia, which completely change the face of the region. One of these strategic projects is the Southern Gas Corridor, on which we have created this platform. Through connection mechanisms and various corridors combined, we have initiated a multi-faceted cooperation, ”Erdogan said. In this context, he also noted the East-West Corridor, which connects China and Turkey in the Caucasus and the Caspian Sea – one of the elements of the Silk Road, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Railway. , transports goods from our country and Russia. The meeting also discussed how to increase the railway through the use of the Marmara tunnel. According to him, the leaders, as well as the delegations discussed important issues of bilateral relations and shared views on regional issues. Erdogan also spoke of strengthening the importance and peace of the region, referring to the trilateral cooperation with Azerbaijan in this regard: “Turkey supports any trilateral cooperation, be it Georgia-Azerbaijan-Armenia or Georgia -Azerbaijan-Turkey. We have decided to hold a meeting of the Supreme Strategy Council as soon as possible as well. Erdogan underlined Turkey’s support for Georgia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty at all levels, on all platforms, as well as Georgia’s integration into Euro-Atlantic organizations. After expressing his gratitude for a warm welcome, Prime Minister Gharibashvili stressed that Turkey is a very important friendly state and a strategic partner for Georgia. He spoke about the important projects of Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-KArs, Tbilisi-Erzurum. The prime minister said he looks forward to the next meeting of the strategic council, adding that 3 independent states of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey have very close cooperation with each other. According to Gharibashvili, the meeting also addressed the humanitarian crisis in the occupied territories of Georgia. At the end of the briefing, the Prime Minister invited Erdogan to Tbilisi. The Georgian delegation included the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Economy and Sustainable Development, Environment and Agriculture, as well as the President of the Government of Ajara and Head of Government.

