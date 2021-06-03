Abhishek Banerjee calls for disaster management law against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for staging large gatherings during Covid era





TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee | Photo credit: IANS Patharpratima: Trinamool Congressman Abhishek Banerjee said on Wednesday that the disaster management law should be enforced against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for “endangering human lives ”by organizing large gatherings during the peak of Covid in West Bengal. He said the law should also be used against the electoral commission for conducting an eight-phase rally ballot in the state amid the pandemic and all political parties, including his own party, which campaigned for. this period. The TMC MP, who was visiting the areas affected by Cyclone Yaas here in the South 24 Parganas district, made the statement while referring to the Centre’s case notice to the former West Bengal chief secretary, Alapan Bandyopadhyay, for allegedly violating the disaster management law by not attending a meeting. called by the PM. “If Alapan Bandyopadhyay, who led several working groups related to COVID management and the rehabilitation of those affected by the cyclone, was asked to justify the disaster management law, should the law not be enforced? to the union’s prime minister and interior minister to organize large rallies during the COVID peak and put human lives at risk? ”he said. “Remember, the Prime Minister said at a polling meeting that he was so happy to see the turnout. He said so when there was a spike in Covid-19 cases.” , Banerjee said. The publication of the notice to Bandyopadhyay, who retired on May 31 as chief secretary and then appointed chief advisor to the chief minister, showed “a vindictive attitude towards West Bengal on the part of the BJP”, said the president of the youth wing of TMC. “Why should a bureaucrat with integrity, who was leading the COVID-19 battle, be harassed in this way? ” He asked. The nephew of the Chief State Minister, Mamata Banerjee, distributed relief supplies to those affected by Cyclone Patharpratima and reviewed the post-cyclone situation in the region. On the damage to the dikes in the Sundarbans during cyclones, the MP said: “There must be a permanent solution to the problem that occurs after every natural disaster of this type”. If there is a failure in the construction or maintenance of the embankments, those responsible must be dealt with severely, added Banerjee.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos