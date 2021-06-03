Boris Johnson, a man-child for all seasons

There aren’t many twice-married men with an unknown number of children and a reputation for adultery who could hold a Catholic ceremony for their third marriage. But British Prime Minister Boris Johnson often escapes normal rules and conventions. And he has long gotten away with a purely mercurial approach to his private life.

In a surprise ceremony on Saturday, Johnson married Carrie Symonds at the headquarters of the Catholic Church in the United Kingdom, Westminster Cathedral. The raised eyebrows that followed were largely predictable: How could the divorcee Johnson be offered a Catholic marriage when so many others in his situation are denied? What sort of casuistry has invaded the Catholic establishment?

It seems, however, that it was fairly easy for Johnson to pull through. Speaking in abstract terms and not commenting on any specific marriages we may have in mind, the Archdiocese of Westminster explained that marriages that do not meet the requirements of Catholic canon law (Johnson’s first two, allegedly) are not not officially recognized by the Catholic Church. . For all concerned, Johnson got married for the first time on Saturday.

Perhaps it was a sneaky exploitation of a loophole or a fair play of the rules. Whatever your take on the situation, it will likely depend on how good you felt towards the man before the wedding.

Capricious

But it’s very easy to be cynical about Johnson. And there is an overwhelming tendency for some to characterize him as a man indifferent to traditions and customs, devoid of any ideological conviction, with capricious motives. Johnson is a man to whom nothing really matters, especially his religion, according to the argument.

And Johnson has historically approached his faith with a certain degree of levity, once likening it to a radio signal in rural England: it’s kind of like trying to get Virgin Radio when you’re driving through the Chilterns. It kind of comes and goes. Maintaining this spiritual ambiguity, he cited his Muslim, Jewish and Christian heritage as the source of his unease with monotheism. Unlike many of his predecessors, and unlike his American and Irish peers, Johnson rarely invokes religion in power. To him, it may just not have the meaning we assume it should.

Johnson’s Catholic marriage might just be another indication that he’s a more complex character than we are inclined to attribute to him

But to briefly suspend this easy-to-hold cynicism, Johnson’s perspective may have shifted. This is certainly not an unreasonable guess in the wake of a coronavirus near-death experience and the seemingly Sisyphean task of leading Britain through global catastrophe and immense tragedy.

Nonetheless, her potentially occasional relationship with faith highlights a deeper anxiety we have with our own. Britain has many of the same attributes of more religious states as its hymn is titled God Save the Queen; the monarch is also the titular head of the Church of England. But YouGov concluded last year that just over a quarter of Britons believe in a god, unlike the 2016 census in Ireland which showed 78.3% of the population identified as Roman Catholic.

Indifference shrug

And, invocations of religion by politicians in the UK are considerably rarer than elsewhere. In the United States, for example, every inaugural address in its history made reference to God. Perhaps Britain’s relationship with Christianity is simply more informal than ours, explaining to some extent why so many have greeted Johnson’s seemingly new Catholicism with nothing more than a shrug. indifference.

Meanwhile in Ireland, thanks to Brexit, we have had to face Anglo-Irish history with renewed vigor and laser focus. The recent violence in Northern Ireland and the endless struggles over the border are constant and tangible proof that religion is inextricable and fundamental to this history. Of course, the news that Britain could sport its very first Catholic Prime Minister would turn heads.

But in reality, Johnson’s Catholic marriage might just be another indication that he’s a more complex character than we are inclined to attribute to him. A man who, for some reason, is not bound by the same cultural constraints as the rest of us. And a man with a distinctive ability to escape shame for his inconstant engagements.

Most of the time, this shows that attempts to classify it properly will always fail. It may serve our narrative purposes to present him either as a buccaneer ideologue prone to outbursts of chauvinism, or as a cynical nihilist who is only interested in attention and worship. But in reality, he is neither.

Johnson has always avoided the mere pastiche, as the conservative mayor of a largely Labor town; a man whose Brexit was supposed to herald the era of a truly global Britain, but severely limited the ability of EU nationals to live and work in the UK; the leader who can oversee the collapse of the union despite the rise to power of the crest of a nationalist wave; now three times married, the third time in a Catholic church; and possibly Britain’s first Catholic Prime Minister.

It may shout historical significance to us. But for Johnson, it just might not be a big deal. And to observers, this may just be another quirk of an already original figure.