US Capitol rioter who took a selfie in the Senate chamber pleads guilty | Far-right news





Paul Allard Hodgkins is the second to plead guilty so far, admitting he was in the Senate during the riot.

A Florida man on Wednesday became the second person to plead guilty to his role in the January 6 storming of the United States Capitol, after entering the Senate chamber wearing a Trump t-shirt and waving a red flag indicating Trump 2020.

Paul Allard Hodgkins pleaded guilty in a virtual hearing to one count of obstructing formal proceedings in the US District Court in Washington, DC.

I have decided to accept this plea offer and will plead guilty, Hodgkins told the judge.

According to the statement of facts that accompanied the criminal complaint, FBI agents interviewed Hodgkins on January 26, showing him two photographs, the first being a selfie-style photo of him in the Senate well, which was obtained from [a confidential witness]. The second photograph was another on the floor of the Senate. Hodgkins admitted to interviewers as the person in the photographs.

Images in the narrative, one of which appears to be from The New Yorker, shows Hodgkins standing next to men in tactical gear on the Senate dais (PDF).

The image in court documents shows an arrow pointing at Paul Allard Hodgkins at the Senate podium on January 6, 2021 [Screengab: FBI via PACER]More than 440 people have been charged in connection with the Capitol Riots, in which crowds of supporters of former President Donald Trumps, many of whom were part of far-right movements, entered the Capitol with the unsuccessful aim of ‘prevent Congress from certifying the electoral victory of President Joe Bidens. .

The only other person to plead guilty so far was Jon Schaffer, founder of the Iced Earth group and founding member of the Oath Keepers militia.

Wednesday’s hearing came at the same time Christopher M Kelly, another accused in the Capitol Riots cases, saw all charges against him dropped after evidence was revealed he never had set foot inside the building.

Kelly is the first accused in the Capitol Riots case to have all his charges dropped.

Persistent effects

Trump and his supporters repeated disproved theories of voter fraud that cost him the election for months after the November polls that saw Bidens win.

Five died after the riot. The Biden administration has asked federal law enforcement to focus on far-right and anti-government threats.

A majority of Trump supporters argue the election was stolen.

The effects of the riots are still being felt in Washington, DC. Lawmakers argued over the facts of the day during the hearings.

Democrats are looking for a way to investigate the events surrounding that day after Senate Republicans blocked an independent investigation into the matter last week. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has proposed four paths forward, CBS News reported, including keeping the investigation on a congressional committee.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, leave a meeting at the United States Capitol in Washington, DC on Friday, August 7, 2020 [File: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg]Senate Republicans chose to defend the Big Lie because they feared anything that might upset Donald Trump could hurt them politically, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said after Republicans blocked the commission. .

Hodgkins’ charge can carry a maximum legal sentence of 20 years in prison, although U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss has said federal sentencing guidelines call for 15 to 21 months.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos