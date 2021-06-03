Congress launches online campaign for free universal immunization





Congress launched an online campaign on Wednesday to lobby for free universal COVID-19 vaccination by the Narendra Modi government. Vaccines are the strongest shield to protect us against the Covid-19 pandemic. You should all also raise your voice for free vaccination of all citizens and wake up the central government! Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi tweeted as part of the #SpeakUpForFreeUniversalVaccination campaign. Congress Secretary General Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also posted a video on Twitter in which she questioned Prime Minister Modis’ speech for Independence Day. On August 15, 2020, the prime minister said there was a plan to vaccinate every Indian by next year. We are now in the middle of 2021 and our vaccination rate is 1.9 million people per day. We need to vaccinate 7-8 million people a day to achieve this goal, said Ms. Vadra. The Center first took full responsibility. After that, when the second wave hit, he began to abdicate his responsibility for the benefit of the state. Other federal countries like Germany and the United States have gone through a completely different process. The Center procured the vaccine and authorized states to distribute it. Why did the Modi government not do it? she said. Despite being the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, India had only fully vaccinated 3.4% of its population. Who is responsible for India’s confused and hesitant vaccination schedule, she asked. Shashi Tharoor, member of Lok Sabha from Thiruvananthapuram, posted a video in support of free universal immunization. In the clip, he also said he continues to suffer from lengthy complications from COVID. Mr. Tharoor, who had fully immunized, was infected in the third week of April. Echoing the views of Ms Vadra, opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge said: The BJP has completely failed to control the second corona wave… it is shirking its responsibility for free vaccination. Rajasthan’s Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said free universal vaccination is the right of every Indian. All previous central governments have pushed this agenda forward. Now that the nation is grappling with an unprecedented health crisis, denying immunization to everyone is totally unfair. Let us all raise our voices against this ineffectiveness and insensitivity of the NDA and demand free universal vaccination, Mr Gehlot tweeted.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos