Politics
Megawati meets with Jokowi to boost space research with Russia
VIVA The 5th President of the Republic of Indonesia who is also the General President of PDI Perjuangan Megawati Soekarnoputri, told President Joko Widodo of the importance of developing space research. In particular cooperation with Russia.
In addition, now Megawati is assigned by President Jokowi as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Agency for Research and Innovation (STRAND) From the office.
This was revealed by Megawati when she received the Order of Friendship award from the Russian government at her residence in Jalan Teuku Umar in central Jakarta on Wednesday June 2, 2021. The award was presented directly by Russian President Vladimir Putin, through the Russian Ambassador to Indonesia. , Lyudmila Vorobieva.
Content of the letter of revocation of PDIP support to Angry Alor Regent Risma
On this occasion, Megawati shared his experience during relations between Russia, led by President Voroshilov and Indonesia at the time of President Soekarno, who is also his biological father.
As young people at the time, they were asked to meet some of the astronauts who had come to Indonesia. Among them, Yuri Gagarin, who succeeded in making many young Indonesians dream of becoming astronauts.
Megawati’s emphasis on creating collaborations in space research was also conveyed to President Jokowi. Especially when it comes to technology and space.
“We must continue to deal with the space-related things between Russia and Indonesia,” Megawati said.
Megawati left a message for President Putin that he is now chairman of the BRIN steering committee. A new institution created by the government of President Jokowi, to accommodate various forms of research and innovation.
“And I said to President Jokowi, for one day we can further strengthen, as I said earlier, research relations with the Russian state,” he said.
After this pandemic, Megawati also promised to be able to come to Russia and meet President Putin. Moreover, this award should have been received directly from Putin in Russia.
“But maybe one day after this pandemic ends, I will visit Russia, I will personally say this honor to President Putin. And of course, God willing, with this visit we can discuss again about a lot of things, ”Megawati said.
Meanwhile, Ambassador Lyudmila said she would convey all these things directly to President Putin.
“Your Excellency addressed important issues in our bilateral relations. Including the development of space relations, research, technology and high technology,” said Lyudmila.
He said the government of the Russian Federation is ready to partner with Indonesia in various fields, including the field of military defense equipment.
The Russian Ambassador also admitted that President Putin was waiting for the right time to come to Indonesia. In addition, Russia expects a declaration of strategic partnership to be signed by the two countries in various strategic sectors. This will mark the prospect of developing cooperation in various fields.
“Russia regards Indonesia as a longtime partner and friend, and there is a close relationship between our countries which has been built on the basis since President Soekarno,” Lyudmila said.
At the event, DPP PDI-P (PDIP) Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto, as well as Megawati’s daughter, who is also DPR chairperson, Puan Maharani, were in attendance. Also present were the Chairman of the DPP PDIP for Foreign Affairs who is also the Deputy Chairman of the MPR Ahmad Basarah, and the Chairman of the PDIP DPP for Law who is also Menkumham Yasonna Laoly.
Hasto Kristiyanto explained that the awarding of the title of the Order of Friendship of Russia to Megawati Soekarnoputri was part of the 70th anniversary of Indonesia-Russia relations.
“Relations and the long history between the two countries can be improved,” Hasto said.
