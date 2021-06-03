Donald Trump’s blog closed, return of social media teased





A senior Trump adviser has confirmed that “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” was closing its doors just weeks after its launch.

WASHINGTON Former President Donald Trump’s blog page – where he shared statements, images and other information after being banned from social media platforms – is permanently closed, a spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday.

The platform, dubbed “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump”, was launched less than a month ago on May 4.

Jason Miller, Trump’s senior adviser, confirmed in a tweet on Wednesday that the website page had been removed. As of Wednesday morning, the website page now redirects to an email registration page.

Hoping to have more information on the broader efforts soon, but I don’t have a precise knowledge of the timeline, Miller told CNBC in a statement.

Trump has been banned from Facebook and Twitter following his response to the Jan.6 uprising on the United States Capitol.

Shortly after leaving the White House, his team said Trump would launch his own social media platform. However, in May, Miller said the “Desk of Donald J. Trump” page was not his “new social media platform.”

When someone asked on Wednesday if the blog’s shutdown was a precursor for Trump to “join another social media platform,” Miller claimed so, but did not provide more details.

Yes, it actually is. Stay tuned! https://t.co/USKGvVXe2f

– Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) June 2, 2021

When the webpage first launched, a source described the platform to Fox News as “just one-way communication” that “allows Trump to communicate with his followers.” There was also an option to sign up for email and text alerts when the former president posts a new message.

It was also launched a day before Facebook’s quasi-independent supervisory board upheld the ban on his account, but claimed the former president’s indefinite ban was unreasonable.

Since being banned from social media, Trump has embraced other platforms to get his message across as he pleases. He frequently does interviews with friendly media outlets and has e-mailed a multitude of statements to journalists through his official office and political group.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

