Analysis: 1999 U.S. stealth jet shooting mystery returns with a twist

Katsuji Nakazawa is a Tokyo-based senior writer and columnist at Nikkei. He spent seven years in China as a correspondent and later as head of the Chinese bureau. He is the 2014 recipient of the Vaughn-Ueda International Journalist Award for International Reporting.

TOKYO – Shortly after senior U.S. and Chinese diplomats met in Alaska in late March, eye-catching articles began appearing on the Chinese internet.

“Why was the Chinese Embassy in Yugoslavia attacked by American precision-guided bombs in 1999? Reads the title of one.

The United States has always maintained that the bombing of 22 years ago was an accident and that the NATO operation was to bomb a nearby Yugoslav facility.

But what really happened that night was a captivating topic for Chinese citizens. For such information to come out now is a strange phenomenon, almost as if someone is intentionally trying to reveal the secrets of the incident.

Protesters in Beijing come out in droves to express their anger at the United States for the bombing of the Chinese Embassy in Yugoslavia in May 1999.

In May 1999, the Chinese Embassy was attacked by five precision-guided bombs launched by B-2 stealth bombers. Three Chinese nationals were killed and more than 20 injured. The incident sparked massive anti-American protests in Beijing.

Despite then-President Bill Clinton’s apologies, the Chinese government has always maintained that this cannot be a dud and that the US military deliberately bombed the Chinese embassy. Yet the Chinese side has never presented any evidence to support that it was a planned American attack.

The articles that have recently surfaced deepen the matter. The real reason the Chinese embassy was targeted was the existence of the wreckage of an American stealth hunter in the embassy, ​​the articles suggest.

Just over a month before the embassy bombing, an American F-117 Nighthawk stealth fighter sent over the Kosovo conflict was shot down by a Russian-made surface-to-air missile fired by the Yugoslav army led by Serbia.

The wreckage was strewn over farmland, and parts of it were later exhibited at the Belgrade Air Museum. But Chinese agents also crisscrossed the region, purchasing parts of the plane from local farmers, Admiral Davor Domazet-Loso, then Croatia’s chief of military staff, told The Associated Press in 2011. neighbor.

Serbian firefighters pass through the Chinese Embassy in Belgrade after being hit by NATO missiles on May 8, 1999. © AP

The F-117 Nighthawk, the world’s first stealth fighter, was developed by US aerospace company Lockheed, now Lockheed Martin.

As research began in the 1970s, the technology of the F-117 was no longer at the forefront at the time of the accident. But the wreckage was still valuable as research material and the center of attention of rival countries.

“We believe the Chinese used these materials to gain insight into secret stealth technologies,” said Croatian Domazet-Loso as quoted by AP in an interview, “and to bone them”.

According to recent Chinese reports, China asked the Yugoslav government to share the remnants of the recovered wreckage and, after consultation, succeeded in obtaining the guidance system, stealth main body and engine nozzle parts resistant to heavy lifting. the heat.

Attached to secrecy, it was difficult for the Chinese to transport treasures by sea or air. As a result, China had no choice but to temporarily store them in the basement of the Chinese embassy, ​​according to the reports.

The US military detected positioning signals from the wreckage and took notice of its new basement, the articles continue.

Villagers discover the wreckage of an American F-117 stealth fighter shot down on March 28, 1999 over the village of Budjanovci, Serbia, about 40 km west of Belgrade. © Reuters

The B-2 bombers were sent to prevent military secrets from falling into China’s hands, the articles conclude.

One of the bombs actually reached the basement but did not explode, leaving the wreckage intact, the stories tell.

After that, China spent 10 years improving its stealth technology and conducted extensive research on laser-guided missiles. A 2011 AP story indicates that technology for the Chinese J-20 stealth fighter may have come from the downed F-117 aircraft.

In the two decades since the embassy bombing, China, with a chip on its shoulder, has narrowed the national power gap with the United States. As evidenced by the recent meeting of top Chinese and US diplomats, China has no country to fear because as long as it has real power, the articles say.

In particular, the articles do not write in definitive terms. Regarding the essential facts, they use indirect references such as “said to be” and “the most widely supported analysis circulating on the Internet”.

This is probably because, if this is true, that the embassy was hiding sensitive documents in its basement, putting the lives of embassy staff at risk, does not bode well for China’s image.

In 2011, the Chinese warmonger Global Times denied the theory of technology theft.

As such, it is difficult to determine which parts of the articles are true and which are speculative. It is too early to say that the articles have revealed the truth about the 1999 incident.

China has come a long way since 1999, and the J-20 stealth fighters are a source of national pride. © AP

But China’s change in stance is notable.

In China, opinions expressed online are subject to strict monitoring and control. Authorities can delete any online message they deem embarrassing. But the articles in question are not subject to deletion except for certain parts. It is natural to think that they received the tacit approval of the Chinese authorities.

Why then have the Chinese authorities given the de facto green light?

For starters, most Chinese believed the embassy bombing was deliberate. Throwing “evidence” to this argument further highlights Americans’ past sins and unites the people behind the Chinese government as relations deteriorate.

Second, the Chinese authorities apparently point to the exponential advance of its military technologies since “the humiliation in Belgrade”.

Both results make articles suitable content ahead of the July 1 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Chinese Communist Party.

During the anti-American protests in 1999, Chinese students held up banners with slogans such as “Do not underestimate the Chinese people” and “China will in the future become the strongest country in the world.”

It seemed like a pipe dream at the time, but the goal is now within reach.

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech to prominent national scientists at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on May 28. © CCTV / Reuters

In a closely related development, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday delivered a speech to prominent national scientists at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Xi, who is also the party’s general secretary, stressed the need to make China a leader in science and technology and achieve “self-reliance and strengthening of science and technology.” .

For China, military technologies are the heart of science and technology.

Amid concerns about a possible supply chain disruption in the tech industry due to its confrontation with the United States, China is calling for independent development of technology products that can help it advance to supremacy. technological.

In its ultra-long-term plan to 2035, China seeks to catch up with the United States both militarily and economically.

A day after Xi’s speech, the main evening news program on Chinese Central Television showed footage of J-20 stealth fighters flying in formation as the presenters discussed Xi’s call for “self-reliance.” and strengthening science and technology “.

CCTV treated the J-20 as a source of national pride.

Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speak to reporters in Guiyang city, Guizhou province, May 29, 2021. © CCTV / CGTN / Reuters

That day, Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Guiyang, the capital of China’s Guizhou province.

It seemed too much of a coincidence.

In his joint press conference with Selakovic, Wang said that China’s cooperation with the countries of Central and Eastern Europe “focuses on pragmatic economic and trade cooperation, which does not involve the field of defense and of security”.

China’s cooperation with the countries of central and eastern Europe “has never had any geostrategic intentions, and [China] has no intention of engaging in any sphere of influence, ”Wang said.

But when Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe visited Serbia in March, he and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic exchanged views on military cooperation. Together they inspected a military exercise of the Serbian armed forces.

China and Serbia have historically had close security ties. It’s a relationship that has grown in importance due to the recent US-China confrontation.

Today, 22 years later, the embassy bombing is not just a piece of history but part of today’s complicated international relations… and of China’s domestic politics.