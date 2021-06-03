Imran links region’s progress to peace in Afghanistan – Journal





CEE Parliamentary Assembly raises the voice of Palestinians, Kashmir adopts Islamabad Declaration to strengthen socio-economic ties between 10 member states

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday stressed the importance of a peaceful political transition in Afghanistan following the departure of US forces from the neighboring country for regional peace, connectivity and prosperity.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the second conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Countries of the Economic Cooperation Organization (PAECO), the Prime Minister said: It is imperative for the peace of the whole region that there have a peaceful transition in Afghanistan, otherwise chaos will occur when the forces of the Soviet Union leave and everyone knows what happened after that.

If there was peace in Afghanistan, the whole region would prosper, otherwise the whole region could be in trouble, Khan said.

He called for harnessing the immense potential and resources of the 10 members of PAECO for collective regional progress and prosperity. The combined population of these countries was estimated to be around 450 million, making this region a powerhouse, he said.

The Prime Minister commended PAECO for passing a resolution condemning the atrocities of Israeli and Indian forces against the people of Palestine and held Kashmir. He appreciated the unanimous adoption of the Islamabad Declaration making the voice of legitimate rights heard

of the Indian people of illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and of Palestine, as enshrined in United Nations Security Council resolutions and recognized by international law.

Emphasizing the need for regional connectivity, Prime Minister Khan said it was not one country but entire regions that have made progress and cited the example of the European Union.

He also urged CEE member states to strengthen their ties, galvanizing their joint efforts to mitigate the adverse effects of global warming, including those on the glacial zones of Asian states.

Previously, PAECO President and President of the National Assembly of Pakistan, Asad Qaiser, hailed the rebirth of the organization which he said had been dormant for a long time after its formation in Islamabad.

He thanked member countries for adopting the Islamabad Declaration which strongly supported the peoples of Kashmir and Palestine, condemning atrocities and human rights violations. He expressed hope that the declaration would also strengthen trade cooperation in addition to regional connectivity.

Speakers of the respective parliaments of member countries including Turkey, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Iran, Uzbekistan and others spoke at the closing session.

Joint statement

In a joint statement, the member countries of PAECO reaffirmed their solidarity with the oppressed peoples of Palestine and occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and condemned their gross human rights violations.

They underlined the importance of the PAECOs to support the objective of the ECOs to promote socio-economic development and urged other member states to sign / ratify the charter of the PAECOs.

They deplored unilateral economic sanctions and extraterritorial jurisdiction or political pressure as tools applied in violation of the United Nations Charter and international laws and expressed their full support to the PAECO member states affected by these illegal tools. .

The summit welcomed Afghanistan’s offer to hold the third PAECO general conference in 2022 in Kabul.

PAECO has encouraged the implementation, operationalization and strengthening of mechanisms and arrangements within the OCE as building blocks of regional integration as well as to increase intra-regional trade and connectivity between member states of OCE. The summit called for the rapid establishment of a general fund for the PAECO secretariat in accordance with Article 7 (a) of the charter, in order to make the secretariat fully functional.

He appreciated the efforts of the PAECO secretariat to associate the organization with the Inter-Parliamentary Union as an observer.

The organization decided that a committee in accordance with Article 4 (h) of its charter would examine the problems preventing the full implementation of the interparliamentary diplomacy aspect of PAECO and recommend a resolution to these problems.

Member States have agreed to establish a branch of the PAECO (ECO Parliamentary Group) in the respective parliaments of the member states under the charter to coordinate interparliamentary activities in the region and follow up on PAECO affairs in their respective parliaments. .

The summit encouraged the early establishment of ECO Reinsurance Company to promote the growth of national and regional underwriting and retention capacities, minimize foreign currency outflows from the region, and support the economic development of member states.

He recognized that trade is vital for sustainable socio-economic development and for stimulating economic recovery in the aftermath of Covid-19 and underlined the importance of transit trade, lowering the cost of doing business and infrastructure in the expansion of intra-regional trade volumes.

He encouraged Member States and the Secretariat to take steps for the implementation of regional infrastructure projects under the Framework Agreement on ECO Transit Trade (ETTFA) and the operationalization of the ECO Corridors.

The statement said PAECO recognizes the importance of regional connectivity in transforming landlocked countries into land-linked countries and underscored the need to simplify visa processes for the business community and tourists.

It also recognized the role of tourism in strengthening people-to-people contacts, cultural cooperation and regional development and invited the competent authorities of the Member States to facilitate intraregional tourism by encouraging youth / culture exchanges, by encouraging tourism. health, by strengthening links between professional organizations, facilitating visa formalities and making visa insurance more flexible.

The summit also highlighted the importance of women’s participation in socio-economic development and suggested a web portal for women entrepreneurs and the exchange of delegates, in addition to holding exhibitions and training workshops. .

Posted in Dawn, le 3 June 2021

