Trump supporter pleads guilty in altercation outside Duluth rally





Duane Waldriff, 71, of Lamberton, Minnesota, argued for one count of misconduct in a virtual hearing Friday in Duluth District Court.

WCCO-TV photojournalist Dymanh Chhoun was recording Waldriff as he faced a group of protesters ahead of Trump’s visit to Duluth International Airport on September 30. Footage recorded by another person showed the suspect turning to Chhoun and snatching a phone from her.

“Do you want to be peaceful? Be peaceful! You want to be violent? Come to me and I will,” Waldriff could be heard saying just before punching.

PREVIOUSLY: At Duluth counter-rally, Trump supporter attacks Twin Cities photojournalist

The video ended with Chhoun picking up the phone and another Trump supporter approaching him, shouting, while holding up a Trump-Pence campaign sign to block his face. The group then retreated, WCCO reported at the time.

Waldriff’s truck was one of several coming and going along Airport Road, where supporters of Democratic candidate Joe Biden staged a counter rally ahead of Trump’s 8 p.m. visit to the airport. A protester was seen running alongside the truck and holding up a sign just before the incident.

Biden supporters and opponents of Trump rally on both sides of Airport Road ahead of the presidents’ arrival in Duluth on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 (Steve Kuchera / News Tribune)

Aside from hand gestures and a few swear words exchanged between the groups, there does not appear to have been any other serious physical altercations at the scene.

Chhoun, who identified himself as a member of the media and was recording the video in a public space, was not injured in the incident.

Duluth Police reported that Waldriff left the scene before the police arrived. He was identified by the suspect after the TV channel and police released videos and still images.

PREVIOUSLY: Duluth prosecutors cite man who dropped phone from journalist’s hand during counter-rally

Waldriff, who had no apparent criminal history, was charged on October 9 with two felony offenses.

The second count, fifth degree assault, was dismissed as Waldriff reached a plea deal on Friday, court records show. Judge Theresa Neo suspended a 60-day jail sentence in favor of one year of unsupervised probation.

Waldriff was also ordered to pay a fine of $ 400, which will be forgiven if he writes a letter of apology to Chhoun.

