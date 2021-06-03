Indian doctors protest against touted herbal treatments for COVID-19

As India grapples with one of the world’s worst COVID-19 outbreaks, thousands of doctors across the country are fighting to save patients despite shortages of oxygen, medicine and vaccines carried yesterday black armbands to call for the arrest of India’s most popular yoga televangelist. Baba Ramdev, founder of a traditional medicine empire, sells herbal pills and unproven yoga remedies for COVID-19, while calling modern drugs stupid “and accusing the country of hundreds of thousands of coronavirus deaths on modern medicine.

But far from being marginal, Ramdev has close ties to India’s Hindu nationalist government and has benefited from the support from the Minister of Health. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modis has aggressively promoted the traditional Ayurvedic system of medicine with deep ties to Hinduism which originated 5,000 years ago and is still widely practiced by hundreds of millions of Indians. Ayurveda uses herbal products, yoga, diet and behavioral changes to treat the mind and body, and is included in the Indies official COVID-19 management protocol as a means of prevention and cure of the pandemic.

Recently, as vaccination has blocked in india due to drug shortages, the government started distribution a free and unproven formulation called AYUSH 64, a four herbal Ayurvedic pill that the government says has “anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory activities.” (The pill shares its name with the acronym of the government department of traditional medicine, which also stands for long life.) legislators linked to the ruling party and religious groups have even recommended to drink cow’s urine and to cover yourself with cow dung to guard against the virus.

But as a second wave of coronavirus claimed the lives of 335,000 Indians on June 2, according to New York Times, alternative remedies that lack scientific evidence of effectiveness are under fire from modern medical doctors and even some prominent Ayurvedic practitioners.

Ayurveda was [Indias] first science test “, explains Mr. Shafi Kuchay, endocrinologist at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, a technology hub outside the Indian capital.” But today it is ineffective, he says, especially in the absence credible studies. “

Hemant Toshikhane, one of India’s leading Ayurveda teachers, was among those who believed ancient remedies could guard against the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Starting in March of last year, the Parul Institute of Ayurved & Research, led by Toshikhane, distributed traditional herbs for fever and digestive disorders and medicated nasal drops to teachers and students to ward off the virus. There were a few COVID-19 infections recorded last year in Waghodia, in the western state of Gujarat, where the institute is located, but none among those who received the kits, according to Toshikhane.

A year later, a devastating second wave of the pandemic swept through India, bringing the death toll to some 4000 people almost every day from mid-April to May. Toshikhane dutifully handed over the herbal kits, but this time most people got sick anyway, he says, so I quit.

Little evidence

Ayurveda, which translates from Sanskrit to knowledge of life, is based on the principle that the body is made up of the same five elements that make up the universe air, fire, water, earth and ether represented in the human body as doshas, or problems, says Toshikhane. If the three main doshas Vata, Pitta and Kapha are not balanced, it leads to disease. The rebalancing of these doshas is done by modifying the lifestyle and diet. The three mental doshas Sattva, Rajas and Tamas are dealt with through yoga and meditation. Ayurvedic practitioners also treat illnesses with herbal and mineral medicines and surgery.

But there have never been conclusive studies on the effectiveness of these treatments for chronic or infectious diseases. According to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, part of the National Institutes of Health in the United States, in addition to treating some pain and symptoms of type 2 diabetes, there is little scientific evidence on the value of Ayurveda for other health issues. Many studies on the effectiveness of Ayurveda are small, and few are published in reading committee western medicine journals.

Even so, a large majority of Indians trust this ancient medical system. Almost 80 percent used Ayurveda in 2018, up from 69% in 2015, according to a PricewaterhouseCoopers report on the resurgence of Ayurveda in India. The report predicts that the country’s Ayurveda market will grow from $ 2.5 billion in 2015 to $ 8 billion in 2022.

India’s ruling Hindu Nationalist Party has long touted the healing powers of yoga and Ayurveda and in 2014, shortly after taking office, Prime Minister Modi upgraded a dedicated study department. from traditional medicine to the ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa and homeopathy, abbreviated AYUSH. These therapies received an extra boost when the World Health Organization green lit trials for COVID-19 alternative therapies last September. India has answered the call with more than 100 different studies examining the effectiveness of various traditional medicines, ranging from therapeutic yoga positions to Kadha, a type of herbal tea consumed to fight coughs and colds.

But Rajan Sharma, an orthopedic surgeon and former president of the Indian Medical Association, says the studies lack credibility due to the very small sample sizes. The pilot study on AYUSH 64, for example, was conducted by primarily government researchers and included only 140 people. The researchers concluded that the herbal pill could treat COVID-19 because another study in the Journal of Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine have found it effective for influenza-like respiratory illnesses. Even Ayurvedic experts are now questioning this.

A letter in the same The journal noted that the AYUSH 64 / influenza trial studied a mix of modern and Ayurvedic drugs, making claims of efficacy against flu-like illnesses scientifically untenable since it is not possible to identify the drug that actually cured or relieved the patients.

Doctors have warned that unscientific practices, such as spreading cow dung on the body, could be dangerous, leading to further infections, like mucormycosis, known as black fungus. (Read up on a rare black fungus infecting Indian COVID-19 patients.)

In 2008, the United States Food and drug administration warned Americans against using Ayurvedic products because one-fifth were contaminated with lead, mercury or arsenic. In 2017, the FDA issued a safety alert against specific Ayurvedic drugs linked to two cases of lead poisoning in Michigan.

Hepatologists have long warned the harmful effects of Ayurvedic and other traditional medicines on the liver. In a 2019 study, Jawad Ahmad, professor of medicine specializing in liver disease at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, warned of increased liver damage and failure of increased use of herbal supplements, especially in Asia.

Ahmad notes people are turning to herbal remedies because there are few options and they want to “maximize their chances of survival,” he says. “It’s just human nature.”

This is exactly what happened in India. As cases of COVID-19 have increased, along with the shortage of hospital beds, medicine and oxygen, internet searches of those desperate for herbal remedies that might help have also increased.

Sharma, the former head of the Indian Medical Association, sees hypocrisy in pushing Ayurvedic pills and potions. Last year, when Shripad Naik, the Minister of Alternative Medicine, tested positive for COVID-19, he opted for modern medical treatment in a private hospital.