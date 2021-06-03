Pakistan’s Cholistan region protests for water release in canals





Representative image

Rahim yar khan [Pakistan], June 3 (ANI): Pakistan’s Cholistan (desert) region protested against the release of water in the canals on Tuesday as it faced a severe water shortage for two months and was forced to drink brackish subsoil water.

The Cholistani protested the unavailability of irrigation water for their personal and agricultural needs at the head of Qasimwala (Abbasia Link Canal), some 80 km from Rahim Yar Khan, Dawn reported.

They said four canals – 1-l, 6-R, 7-R and 8-R a with a capacity of 60 to 117 cusecs – serving the needs of more than 300 Chaks and localities in Cholistan had been closed during the past years. last two months.

They said the total capacity of the Abbasia Link Canal was 6,000 cusecs which passed through Liaqatpur tehsil, Khanpur and the irrigated areas of Sadiqabad tehsil, but that there was no share for Cholistanis, Dawn reported.

One of the protesters alleged that when some influential farmers “greased the palms” of irrigation staff, water began to flow immediately, even at night, into these canals.

He said that due to the consumption of brackish water from the basement, more than 70 percent of the region’s population suffered from hepatitis. He said the residents’ cattle were dying of thirst, Dawn reported.

Protesters warned that if they were not provided with water, they would close main roads in the district and later march on Lahore to demonstrate outside the chief minister’s office.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League President-Nawaz (PML-N) and opposition leader in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, expressed concern over differences in water distribution between provinces, said reported Dawn.

In a statement on Tuesday, Shehbaz said the confrontation between Sindh and Punjab over water was regrettable. “Water supply is a sensitive issue, and irresponsibility in this regard can be dangerous,” he said.

He said the federal government and the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) appeared to be failing in their duties.

He noted that the protests against the water shortage in Sindh did not bode well. “Imran Khan Niazi must not jeopardize the unity and integration of federative units and national security,” he said. (ANI)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos