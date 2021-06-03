Unmasking China’s COVID-19 Strategy

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) recently released its report: The COVID-19 Story: Unmasking Chinas Global Strategy. The cover image of the report shows Chinese President Xi Jinping wearing a protective mask over his eyes and not over his nose and mouth where the mask should be. Unmasking is the key word, because the IFJ has uncovered what was previously unnoticed if not ignored.

The IFJ begins by saying that a second global survey of IFJ affiliated unions at the end of 2020 shows that China has used the COVID-19 pandemic to bolster its image in global media coverage As the pandemic begins to worsen To spread, Beijing has used its media infrastructure on a global scale to sow positive stories about China in the national media and mobilize more innovative tactics such as disinformation.

The IFJ is the largest organization of journalists in the world. It represents 600,000 media professionals from 187 unions and associations in more than 140 countries, including the Philippines. Founded in 1926, the IFJ speaks on behalf of journalists within the United Nations system and within the international trade union movement.

The IFJ has discovered an activation of the existing media infrastructure that China has put in place globally. This includes sponsored training programs and trips for journalists around the world, content sharing agreements feeding state-sponsored messages into global information ecosystems, memoranda of understanding with global journalism unions. and growing ownership of publishing platforms.

And here’s more. Beijing appears to be stepping up its news offering, providing national and international content tailored to each country in non-English speaking languages. It would be interesting to know where the Philippines is in this overall strategy. Oh, but that should be easy to spot, with the incumbent President of the Philippines already conquered and so enamored of China’s largesse in the form of Sinovac vaccines and other lollipops while China’s other hand yearns for the both hidden and unseen wealth in the western Philippine Sea.

All the while, according to the IFJ, Beijing has armed foreign journalists’ visas, forcing resident journalists to leave China. The cover gap is increasingly filled with state-approved content, which is sometimes offered free of charge, to these countries.

The IFJ cites three case studies: Serbia, Italy and Tunisia. Like President Duterte, Serbian President Aleksandar Vui regards China as a defender friend and a financial savior, having had China as support in its claim on Kosovo during the NATO bombings of 1999. The COVID-19 pandemic strengthened China’s hold on Serbia. China is now helping Serbia develop its digital infrastructure. It has invested in data centers and smart surveillance with the help of Huawei, a Chinese company.

It happened in Italy: Italy, as one of the first victims of the COVID-19 epidemic, was the target of an aggressive Chinese disinformation campaign in 2020. Videos circulating on them social networks claimed to show

Italians on their balconies applaud Chinese aid to COVID as the Chinese national anthem was sung. Italian journalists reported an intense court. Shamelessly, I must say.

In Tunisia, China was projected as the savior of Tunisia if not of the world. Documentaries on China were shown across the country. The IFJ cites how China gained a foothold. A reporter remarked: The Chinese think they are the center of the universe and see their country as an empire.

But China is also slowing down its intrusion through its cultural exports. Sorry, but Korean telenovelas, pop music and kimchi have already taken hold. I don’t see China easing South Korea in these departments. Not after Crash Landing On You. We have always had Chinese food for centuries.

The IFJ sees an international decline. Some respondents reported banning Chinese-owned apps. In Nepal and India, Chinese digital payment apps have been either banned or banned. The IFJ reports that in the Philippines, TikTok has been banned by some companies during working hours. Oh really?

Chinese public broadcasting company CGTN is in decline. The CGTN now finds itself facing similar complaints around the world following a campaign mounted by an NGO, Safeguard Defenders, targeting broadcasters’ decision to broadcast forced confessions of detainees. Germany immediately followed suit, state regulators suppressing CGTN, while in Australia, SBS temporarily suspended its daily coverage of CGTN due to a violation of broadcasting law.

There is so much more than could be shared in this space. Remember the saying: to be warned is to be warned. In Latin, Praemonitus, praemunitus. Basically, in Filipino, huwag pauto.

Send feedback to [email protected]

