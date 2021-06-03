The effects of the Covid pandemic and Donald Trump’s political style could last longer than we like to believe Laura Waddell





He got the mosque. It’s a good location, I say. Beautiful community vibes. I really like the garden there, he admitted, and I enjoyed seeing it again, but I was still hoping to be sent to the Louisa Jordan. There is something fundamentally pando about this.

You are the only person I know who uses the word pando to refer to the pandemic, ”I stressed. It’s good. I am committed to it. I will continue to say it.

The sight of the blue letter was not as decisive as I had imagined. A first estimate for June for the over-30s had always seemed far away, somewhere far away in the fog of blurred months.

By the time it actually arrived in the mail, the navy tip peeking through a fan of envelopes like the sky through the clouds, I had already called the hotline to find out when my appointment with the needle was expected, in a panic in case I somehow missed it.

Some of my friends received a text well in advance, others didn’t; we called to find out their jag was the next day. The statistics on missed appointments seem appalling, but the roll-out of paper would inevitably become more uneven as the ledger reached the more digital generations, more accustomed to emails than letters for communications, and in the case of students, especially after a very disruptive year, less likely to be reliably implanted in a single home.

In fact, now his ad is redundant, I didn’t even open my blue letter, I just left it on my dressing table with the vague intention of classifying it as a historical document.

A woman receives her Covid vaccine at the parking lot of the Govan Housing Association (Photo: John Devlin)

But I deliberately did not take digitization into account, putting my fingers in my ears to avoid it, because as a lover of ephemeral papers, I have always hoped that the future would look a bit like the past, to the extent that my peers will have albums of photographs and fragments taken from the newspapers as a testimony to the history they have lived.

In the model of our grandparents, these personal archives could be piled up to be found one day in the attic or at the back of a dusty cupboard. This, too, requires a certain suspension of disbelief: peers who pushed their way up the property ladder after the financial crash can rarely afford properties large enough to have granaries.

The larger daydream includes the children of my friends, who in ten years or so, at the end of a casual dinner, will repeat to themselves: “How was Covid as a mom? Giving us adults a chance to remember.

I’m not sure how any of us will adequately describe what the Trump era looked like if a question on this line were to emerge from young people: providing the return to politics with a more civil facade sticks out, whatever. is found in school books on the tanned perma- chair will appear badly caricature.

But of course the deepest fantasy here is to be years beyond it all, safe and look back on what we’ve all been through.

