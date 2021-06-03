Turkish gangster revelations extend to arms shipments to Syria

New allegations by a runaway Turkish gangster have rekindled controversy in Turkey over arms shipments to Syria and murky cross-border trade, allegedly involving President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s inner circle, but his revelations are only a few pieces of a giant puzzle.

In a series of viral videos since early May, Sedat Peker, a convicted criminal gang leader, has implicated ruling party members and friends in a myriad of crimes and exposed his own ties to politicians. Peker, a self-proclaimed nationalist who organized rallies in support of Erdogan and enjoyed favor in pro-government circles, says his revelations are a settling of scores for his ousting, apparently following power struggles within the government ranks.

In his last video On May 30, Peker recounted how he shipped steel vests, binoculars and other aid equipment to Syrian Turkmens in November 2015. He claimed that SADAT, a private military company run by a figure close to the Syrian Arab Republic ‘Erdogan, had asked to add trucks loaded with weapons to his convoy, yet the weapons went to Jabhat al-Nusra, the Syrian branch of al-Qaeda, rather than to the Turkmens.

SADAT founded in 2012 by Adnan Tanriverdi, a retired general who served as Erdogan’s adviser Beijing’s rejected claims as slander.

Peker also made allegations about trade flows between Syria and Turkey, including oil, tea, sugar, aluminum, copper and used cars. Those involved in such transactions, he said, have the approval of Metin Kiratli, the administrative head of the presidential office, and coordinate with businessmen Murat Sancak and Ramazan Ozturk, both of business families close to the government. At the head of the negotiations on the Syrian side, he said, is the economic chief of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the radical group ruling in the northwestern province of Idlib which was formed in 2017 by a merger of Jabhat al-Nusra (Jabhat Fatah al -Sham) and other groups.

Syrian opposition mediapreviously identified MT Group as a fuel supplier to the region held by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. The company is owned by Sancak, a relative of Erdogan’s son-in-law, Berat Albayrak. Ozturk, meanwhile, is the son of one of the shareholders of BMC, the manufacturer of armored vehicles used in Turkish military interventions in Syria and Libya.

Responding to Pekers’ claims, Sancak said he never had any business transaction in Syria.

By targeting figures linked to the presidential office, Peker is trying to put pressure on Erdogan to force him to intervene in the row in his favor. Tellingly, he took the trouble to absolve the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and the military for any involvement in the delivery of weapons he mentioned. Stressing that he remains loyal to the Turkish state, he said he had studied the norms of international law and that his revelations did not involve the state per se.

Arms deliveries to Syria were in the spotlight in January 2014, when southern Turkish security forces discovered weapons and ammunition in trucks bound for Syria, which were sent to Syria. turned out to have been praised by MIT. Ankara covered up the case, claiming the trucks were transporting aid to the Turkmens. Yet anumber of Turkmen representatives denied receiving any help.

Following the video of Beijing, former prime minister and foreign minister Ahmet Davutoglu, who now heads an opposition party, insisted that the trucks intercepted in 2014 were helping the Turkmens. No one can see this as supporting terrorists, said Davutoglu, then foreign minister, stressing that Beijing’s claims about SADAT belonged to a later period. Yet Davutoglu was prime minister when the gangster sent his aid convoy to Syria with great fanfare.

Turkey, in fact, has witnessed far bigger scandals than Beijing claims. In November 2013, security forces discovered pieces of rockets and launching pads in a truck in the southern province of Adana, which they arrested following a report. It turned out that the shipment was destined for Jabhat al-Nusra and other Islamist factions. In their testimony to prosecutors, the two men in the vehicle claimed they were acting on state orders and had used the same truck to transport ammunition to a military outpost on the Syrian border the previous month. They also implicated Heysem Topalca, a Syrian Turkmen believed to have played a key role in Turkish intelligence operations in Syria, who died in a car crash in February.

Then came the interception of the so-called MIT trucks. The first was arrested in Hatay province, which borders Syria, on January 1, 2014. Security forces were not allowed to check the truck on the grounds that its cargo was a state secret and officials from the MIT threatened the local prosecutor who insisted on searching. the vehicle. Later that month, three trucks were arrested in Adana and the search revealed rocket bullets, ammunition and several anti-aircraft guns in their cargo. The soldiers and prosecutors involved in the interception ended up with heavy prison sentences for espionage.

One of the first indications of arms shipments to Syria came in June 2011 after bloody clashes between rebels and Syrian government forces in Jisr al-Shughur, a town near the Turkish border. Local journalists reported finding Turkish-made cartridge cases after the clashes. The Turkish state-run Anatolia news agency fired its correspondent in Syria after it, too, reported the news.

At the start of the Syrian War, when the border posts were still under Damascus’ control, smuggling across the border followed the routes taken by smugglers for decades. Opposition rebels trained and equipped in the Turkish border town of Reyhanli, for example, were transported by bus to Syria via such routes. Testimonies concerning deliveries of arms by the same routes would subsequently enter the archives of the trial involving MIT trucks.

Routes diversified after Damascus lost control of the Bab al-Hawa and Bab al-Salama crossings in the summer of 2012. Ankara, which vehemently denied arming the rebel groups, changed its tone afterwards. the denunciation of the MIT trucks, adopting a narrative of helping the Turkmens, which has been instrumental in repelling opposition criticism of Turkey’s involvement in the war.

In a move that made it even easier to influence public opinion, Ankara reframed its Syrian policy as a campaign to prevent the emergence of a Kurdish belt along its border after the United States began. to support the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) against Islam. State in October 2014. At home, the government ended a peace process with its own Kurds in mid-2015, followed by a crackdown on the Kurdish movement. The YPG has been described as the main threat to Turkey in Syria and likened to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which has been fighting Ankara since 1984 and is designated as a terrorist group, and arms shipments to Syria have been justified as counterterrorism efforts. Operation Euphrates Shield – the first of several Turkish military campaigns in northern Syria marked a milestone in 2016, as weapons and military equipment began to openly cross the border. And because opposition parties largely supported the operations, the controversy over arms deliveries has subsided.

In this context, the debate triggered by the Beijing revelations is a debate on just an excerpt from major trafficking.

In March 2013, the New York Times detailed how the CIA played a role in delivering weapons to Syrian rebels described as a cataract of weapons by an official, including helping Arab governments buy weapons, including a large arms purchase to Croatia, while Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan and Turkey have organized their transfer. According to the report, the airlift included more than 160 military cargo flights by Jordanian, Saudi and Qatari planes landing mainly in Turkey, from where the weapons were shipped overland to Syria.

Secret bases were established in the Turkish border provinces of Gaziantep and Hatay in 2012 to train and equip Syrian rebels, as well as a CIA-MIT coordination center in Istanbul. A Croatian newspaper claimed that 3000 tons of weapons intended for the Syrian rebels were flown to Turkey from Zagrebs International Airport only from November 2012 to February 2013.

Libya was another source of arms supplies to rebels at the start of the Syrian civil war, exposed by at least two incidents of ships carry arms from Libya in 2012.

Amid countless reports that the weapons ended up in the hands of Jabhat al-Nusra, the United States finally ended its secret program to supply and train the Syrian rebels, but Turkey’s engagement with radical factions continued. Today, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham controls the passage of Bab al-Hawa with Turkey and therefore the flow of goods, while the Turkish military posture in Idlib serves as a shield for the group against government forces.