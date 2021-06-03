Politics
George P. Bush challenges Ken Paxton for Texas Attorney General
Land Commissioner George P. Bush announced on Wednesday that he was running for attorney general, challenging fellow Republican Ken Paxton with a focus on Paxton’s legal problems.
“Enough is enough, Ken,” Bush said during a campaign kickoff at a downtown Austin bar. “You have brought too much scandal and too little integrity to this office. And as a career politician for 20 years, it is time for you to leave.”
The 2022 game could be the state’s main primary in this electoral cycle, and former President Donald Trump is already prominent. He said in a statement last week that he would issue an endorsement in the race and do so “in the not-so-distant future.” Bush told reporters after his announcement that he had asked Trump for his approval.
Bush and Paxton both have backgrounds with Trump. Bush, son of former Florida governor Jeb Bush, was the only prominent member of his famous political family to support Trump in 2016, and Trump praised him as the only Bush “to be right.” Paxton has positioned himself as one of the most pro-Trump attorneys general, especially after the November election, when Paxton led an unsuccessful lawsuit challenging Trump’s defeat for re-election in four battlefield states.
Paxton’s campaign responded to Bush’s launch by touting the attorney general as the “spearhead in protecting President Trump’s America First principles.”
Paxton has been indicted for securities fraud most of the time since taking office in 2015. Most recently he has been investigated by the FBI for allegations by former senior officials that he allegedly abused his office to help a wealthy donor. He denied wrongdoing in both cases.
On Tuesday, Paxton asked a state appeals court to dismiss a whistleblower lawsuit brought by the former collaborators. His lawyers argue that under state law a whistleblower must believe someone has broken the law, but assistants only indicated that “they expected the laws to be broken.”
“We need an attorney general piling up photos of hardened criminals,” said Bush, “not an attorney general piling up photos of himself.”
The Paxtons campaign did not address legal issues in its statement on the Bush announcement. The statement by Paxton campaign spokesman Ian Prior said Texans were aware of Attorney General Paxton’s strong Tory record.
“Voters will also remember how General Paxton led the effort to shut down Backpage, one of the world’s largest human trafficking sites, and even Mr. Bush publicly admits that he did There is no more conservative fighter than Attorney General Ken Paxton, ”said Prior, an apparent reference to Bush saying previously that he does not intend to challenge Paxton on conservative credentials but on his integrity.
During his speech to supporters, Bush warned that Democrats were eager to face Paxton in November because they saw him as “our weak link.”
“They know that if he is our candidate again, they will have their first statewide elected office in almost 30 years,” Bush said.
At least one Democrat, Joe Jaworski, has already launched a campaign for the attorney general. Jaworski is a lawyer from Galveston and former mayor of the city. Lee Merritt, the nationally recognized civil rights attorney for North Texas, said he plans to challenge Paxton but did not specify which primary he would run in.
Despite the long-running indictment, Paxton faced no major opposition for a second 2018 term. He ended up having a tighter-than-expected race in the general election, when Democratic candidate Justin Nelson, campaigned heavily on Paxton’s legal issues and finished within 4 percentage points of him.
Bush was first elected Commissioner of Lands in 2014 and won a second term four years later. He received considerable insight into the plan to restore his office at the Alamo, the historic San Antonio site overseen by the General Land Office.
In 2018, dissatisfaction with Bush’s handling of the Alamo project fueled three main challengers for the Lands Commissioner, including his predecessor, Jerry Patterson. Trump backed Bush in this primary, and he won with 58% of the vote.
In recent weeks, Bush has taken a heat in his job after his office gave Houston and Harris County $ 0 of the $ 1 billion available in the latest federal funding round linked to Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Under bipartisan criticism, Bush said last week that he was asking the federal government to send $ 750 million directly to Harris County.
The Bush-Paxton match has the potential to divide Texas’ top Republicans, or at least put them in an awkward position. The last time a state official challenged another in Texas was in 2006, when Comptroller Carole Keeton Strayhorn unsuccessfully ran as an Independent against GOP Governor Rick Perry.
U.S. Senator John Cornyn has previously indicated he will not get involved in the Bush-Paxton primary, and in an interview with the Texas Tribune on Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott said he was not yet focusing on campaigns. 2022 but praised Paxton. .
“I think everyone knows that I have had a very effective working relationship with the Attorney General,” Abbott said, adding that Paxton had been “of great help” to the governor’s office. “I think he has done a very effective job in the fights we are fighting together.”
