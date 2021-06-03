5 Special tasks Mahendra Siregar leads the copyright working group





VIVA Deputy Foreign Minister Mahendra Siregar has been appointed by President Joko Widodo as task chief (Intervention force) Job Creation Act. There are 5 specific tasks that must be performed by Mahendra to ensure that the implementation of the omnibus law runs smoothly. The legal basis for the appointment of Mahendra and the 4 members of the working group refers to the Presidential Decree (Keppres) number 10 of 2021 concerning the working group for the acceleration of the socialization of the law number 11 of 2020 concerning the creation jobs. City VIVA Thursday June 3, 2021, Working group Copyright law as in article 3, the decree has a duty. First, to synergize the substance of the socialization of the Law and its implementing regulations. Read also : Erick Thohir’s promise on the fate of thousands of Garuda Indonesia employees Second, the working group determines the strategy for socializing the law and its implementing regulations in the news media it has. Government. Mostly, Ministry or institutions, authorities, regional or provincial and district / city governments. The third task of Jokowi is to consolidate the socialization activities of the Job Creation Law and its implementing regulations carried out by the ministries or agencies, local and provincial and district / city governments as well as the authorities . Then the fourth, the appointment of the person responsible for the socialization of the Law on the creation of jobs and its implementing regulations in the forums related to investment in the country and abroad. Then the fifth, recommend resource persons in the implementation of socialization led by all government agencies, both central and regional. In the working group, Mahendra was assisted by the former Minister of Finance Chatib Basri, Suahasil Nazara and Raden Pardede. The third was vice-president. Meanwhile, the President’s Special Staff for Economic Affairs, Arif Budimanta, was the secretary of the task force.

