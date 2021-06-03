PML-N denounces Imran Khan’s government for rising inflation in Pakistan





ANI | Updated: 03 Jun 2021 08:35 AM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 3 (ANI): The Muslim League of Pakistan-Nawaz (PML-N) on Wednesday blasted the government led by Imran Khan for rising inflation in the country and reiterated that the party will not let Pakistan Tehreek -e- Insaf (PTI) adopted the “anti-popular budget” in the National Assembly. At a press conference, PML-N leader and former finance minister Miftah Ismail said his party could not agree to the “anti-popular budget” being enacted by the PTI, The News International reported. “We expect this to be an anti-popular budget and we will not approve it [in the assembly]Ismail said as he clarified his party’s position on the issue. Pointing out that the inflation rate has not fallen below 10% in the past two years, Ismail claimed that the assets of ‘Imran Khan and members of his cabinet had increased. “In three years, the incomes of those working in the private sector have not increased,” he said. He also compared the government’s tenure to place with that of his party, adding that the PTI had pushed 20 million people into destitution, News International reported.

“Eighty-five million Pakistanis are unemployed right now… the salary of 75 million people is less than Rs 18,000. Pakistanis will not survive with some food banks, ”Ismail said. Earlier, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Prime Minister Imran Khan intended to put the burden on the country on his low-income class group in the upcoming 2021 budget. “The PTI government intends to put an economic burden on the low income class,” said the PPP chairman adding that PPP will defend the public against the propaganda of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for the overwrite economically in the budget. Pakistan’s inflation remained in double digits for the second month in a row due to higher energy and food prices and stood at 10.9% in May. The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Tuesday that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) reached 10.9 percent in May compared to the same month a year ago. The inflation rate of 10.9% is higher than the finance ministry forecast of 9.8% last week, The Express Tribune reported. (ANI)

