NCOC plans to vaccinate 70 million people by year-end – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: While fewer than 2,000 new cases of Covid-19 and less than 4% positivity rate were reported Wednesday for the second day in a row, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has decided to launch a campaign to vaccinate 70 million people by the end of the current year.

The campaign aims to reduce the unwanted effects of the viral disease in order to provide substantial flexibility to the business fraternity to allow them to continue their operations with minimal restrictions.

Meanwhile, the number of active Covid-19 cases has declined by 40% in the past two months. A significant decrease in the number of hospitalized patients was also observed.

A meeting of the National Coordinating Committee on Monday, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, had decided to speed up vaccination to obtain collective immunity as soon as possible. It was also decided that various segments of the public and private sectors would be involved in the immunization process as part of the national approach.

According to a statement released by NCOC, the mass immunization campaign strategy revolves around three objectives: motivating the public through effective media partnership, strengthening the capacity of existing immunization infrastructure and uninterrupted supply of drugs. vaccine, including indigenous production that began on Tuesday with the launch of PakVac by the National Institute of Health (NIH).

The NIH has prepared 120,000 doses of the vaccine, using single-dose vaccine concentrate from Chinese company Cansinos, and aims to produce three million doses each month.

A goal of immunizing 70 million people by the end of this year has been set by the NCOC. All the federating units have been embarked to strengthen their vaccination capacity for which the federal government will provide the necessary assistance. The umbrella units were also urged to engage the private sector, including the business community, media, religious scholars and other departments, for close collaboration in this campaign, the statement said.

Two special sessions of the NCOC, chaired by its president Asad Umar, were held and brought together representatives of the media, chambers of commerce and the Pakistan Business Council. Participants assured the NCOC of their organizations’ support to contribute to the national mass immunization campaign.

Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar stressed that the campaign aims to reduce the adverse effects of the disease in order to provide substantial flexibility to the business fraternity to allow them to continue their activities with minimal restrictions. The participants were assured of all their support in the vaccination of their employees and their families.

Later, Mr Umar said in a tweet: Held a special NCOC session today with all major chambers in Pakistan. I want to thank the business leaders for their willingness to participate in the vaccination campaign to help the government accelerate the vaccination campaign and open up the economy while preserving the health of the nation.

Vaccine statistics show that as of Tuesday, up to 305,093 doses have been administered and the total number of vaccine doses administered is 7,953,574.

According to NCOC data, 80 deaths have occurred and 1,843 people have tested positive for Covid-19 with a positivity rate of 3.91 pc. The other day, 1,771 cases with a positivity rate of 3.72 pc were reported.

The number of active cases, which exceeded 90,000 in April, fell by about 40%, as there were 55,052 active cases as of Wednesday. There were 446 patients on ventilators and the number of patients admitted to hospitals was 4,088. In April, around 7,000 patients were admitted to hospitals nationwide.

Posted in Dawn, le 3 June 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos