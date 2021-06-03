Politics
Will RI’s plan to withdraw PLTU disrupt the contract?
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The government and PT PLN (Persero) plan to phase out coal-fired steam power plants (PLTUs) from 2025 in order to become carbon neutral by 2060.
What then happens to the electricity purchase contracts already signed? Will this plan interfere with the contract?
In response to this, the Director of Engineering and Environment of the Electricity Branch of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Wanhar said the PLTU should be retired in accordance with the duration of the contract for each production unit.
“Indeed, it is better to retire according to the age of the contract or Power purchase contract (PPP) per unit of production (descending), “he told CNBC Indonesia on Wednesday (6/2/2021).
Regarding future implementation, Wanhar said the ESDM ministry team was still in more detailed discussions with the Ministry of Environment and Forestry (KLHK).
“Currently, it is still in discussion between the team of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources and the Ministry of Environment and Forests,” he explained.
Earlier, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said they would ban the new PLTU project proposed in the Power Supply Business Plan (RUPTL) for 2021-2030.
Luhut also revealed that the government will immediately withdraw coal-fired power plants, especially as the world is now starting to ditch fossil fuels and switch to new and renewable energies.
“Recently fossil fuels to be a common enemy (the world). Gradually, the government also wants to retire Power plant coal, “he said at the virtual” Indonesian Investment Forum 2021 “on Thursday (5/27/2021).
He said the number of countries leaving the PLTU project was also marked by the large number of financial institutions or global banks that were no longer willing to finance fossil fuel-based development.
“Why is this happening? Because global warming makes the Earth hotter. So if it goes up to 1.5 degrees, it will have a negative impact,” he explained.
Darmawan Prasodjo, Senior Vice President of PLN, also explained that in order to be carbon neutral in 2060, PLN will start replacing PLTU and Gas Engine Power Plants (PLTMG) with new energy-based power plants. renewable (EBT) of 1.1 Giga Watt GW. ) in 2025.
“We wake up chronology, namely 2025-2030, the new PLTU has been banned, we even hope that in 2025 there will be replacement (replacement) PLTU and PLTMG with EBT power plants “, he explained during a hearing meeting (RDP) with Commission VII DPR RI, Thursday (05/27/2021).
After that, his party aims to withdraw phase I of the subcritical PLTU with a capacity of up to 1 GW by 2030.
“By 2030 retirement (retreat) the first phase of 1 GW sub-critical, “he added.
Then, the withdrawal of the subcritical phase II PLTU with a capacity of 9 GW in 2035 is continued. And in 2040, it is planned to be able to withdraw the supercritical PLTU of 10 GW.
Meanwhile, phase I of the ultra supercritical PLTU is expected to be withdrawn in 2045 of 24 GW and the last ultra supercritical PLTU of 5 GW can be withdrawn in 2055.
“Retirement The ultra supercritical PLTU can be implemented incrementally from 2045 to 2056, and at the end it can achieve carbon neutrality in 2060, ”he said.
[Gambas:Video CNBC]
(Yes)
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]