Government and KE fail to settle payment mechanism for more power – Journal





ISLAMABAD: The federal government and K-Electric were unable to settle the payment mechanism for Karachi’s additional power supply on Wednesday, as consumers in the metropolitan city continued to suffer from power shortages.

Informed sources said that a high-level meeting was called at the electricity division on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan to resolve the problems of electricity supply in Karachi after Governor Sindh Imran Ismail took a delegation from KE to the prime minister’s office.

The meeting at the electricity division was chaired by Energy Minister Hammad Azhar but the electricity division made no statement about it. Separately, a brief statement issued by the press information service said the meeting was attended by Governor Ismail, Minister Azhar and the Secretaries of Finance and Power.

Company responsible for resolving issues hampering uninterrupted supply within 10 days

The statement said that KE management was informed that the federal government had addressed all issues of the power company and that it was clearly KE’s responsibility to ensure uninterrupted power supply to residents of Karachi.

Mr. Azhar reiterated his determination to provide more than 400 megawatts to KE.

KE was tasked with resolving all issues preventing uninterrupted power supply to Karachi within 10 days.

An official said the hot weather currently plaguing Karachi is expected to be over within 10 days, but the issue will remain unresolved as major political and financial issues are at stake and financial signing authorities are reluctant to burn their fingers. in such problems.

Informed sources said a group of cabinet members and senior officials raised red flags over the supply of around 1,200 MW of electricity to KE without any power purchase agreement or payment mechanism. .

This group warned the Prime Minister and the electricity division that although the federal government could supply more than 2,000 MW of electricity to KE within 24 hours because the excess generation was available on the national grid, KE did not have the system in place to absorb this additional supply.

They also complained that KE had not placed an order with Pakistan LNG Limited for additional gas supply, even for testing of its new plant in Bin Qasim, the first unit of which should have been operational in June with a production capacity of 450 MW followed by another unit of the same capacity. in October. It was because the factory was not yet ready, they said.

The political problem, however, for the federal government is that it also cannot shut down the power supply to KE from the national grid, nor has it been able to provide legal coverage to KE. electricity supply from KE without any payment.

The Electricity Division maintains that Rs212bn are payable by KE to the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) / National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC). The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) decided last year to provide additional 1350-1400 MW of electricity from the national grid to KE to cope with the suffering of city residents due to energy shortages. ‘electricity. The NTDC has already started to be powered as part of the supplemental power supply.

KE had requested the adjustment of the aforementioned payments and those resulting from the supply of additional electricity (approximately 350 to 400 MW in addition to the previous 650 MW) against the differential tariff subsidy payable by the Ministry of Finance. Incidentally, the power purchase contract on the old 650 MW power supply expired in June 2015, but the power supply to KE continues.

The electricity division told ECC a few days ago that the KE billed and collected consumer bills for the entire 1,100 MW supply of the national grid, including an additional 450 MW, but was not paying not the NTDC for additional supply. The electricity division and the NTDC had recently threatened to cut off the power supply to KE. However, political connection prevailed over the division of power and supplies continued unabated.

Posted in Dawn, le 3 June 2021

