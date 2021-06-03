China begins TPP preparatory work as UK moves closer to entry

TOKYO / BEIJING / LONDON – Wednesday’s decision to start talks on the UK’s accession to the Trans-Pacific Partnership refocused attention on plans to expand the 11-member trade deal, as the China issues unofficial advice on membership.

The group’s main decision-making body agreed in a virtual meeting to create a task force to examine whether London meets the necessary standards in areas such as tariffs and investment rules, which could take almost a year. The unanimous agreement of the countries that have ratified the agreement is necessary to admit new members.

This step towards the expansion of the pact opens the door to other interested economies, such as South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and in particular China, which sees in the agreement a potential avenue to expand its sphere of economic influence.

London’s participation wouldn’t make a huge difference in absolute terms across the deal, increasing members’ share of global gross domestic product to 16% from 12.8%. But the symbolic value would be significant if a European nation entered into an Asia-oriented deal that has been called a “gold standard” for its high degree of free trade.

“Joining the TTP is a huge opportunity for Britain,” International Trade Secretary Liz Truss said on Wednesday. “This will help shift our economic center of gravity from Europe to the faster growing regions of the world.”

The UK became the first country in February to formally apply to join the TPP, officially known as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for the Trans-Pacific Partnership, after it entered into force in December 2018. The agreement sets standards high for tariff liberalization, e-commerce, investment and other areas.

The 11 founding member countries of the pact have started to expand their ranks. (Photo by Naoyuki Toyama)

Although the original TPP was seen in part as a counterweight to China, Beijing has shown interest in signing it.

China has unofficially contacted New Zealand and Singapore, and has reportedly contacted Australia as well, though relations between the two are now strained. China is also reportedly reviewing Vietnam as a case study.

These countries are already China’s partner in the world’s largest trading bloc, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, which includes Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and 10 countries of South East Asia.

There are a number of obstacles to China’s accession to the TPP, including requirements for SOE reform and free cross-border data flows.

But at a forum last winter hosted by a Beijing-based think tank, it was noted that the TPP allows exceptions to its rules for purposes such as national security. China could use them to lower its obstacles to early membership, while potentially lowering some of the high liberalization standards for which the deal was designed. China’s informal contacts with TPP members were likely aimed at determining whether this was a possible route to join.

International sentiment has turned more strongly against China since last fall, when President Xi Jinping said the country “would favorably consider joining” the agreement.

The administration of US President Joe Biden has taken a tougher line on China’s treatment of its Uyghur Muslim minority and pressure on Taiwan, and Japan and Europe have followed suit in Washington. Some have argued that Beijing should focus on its own “Belt and Road” initiative to avoid isolating itself.

As for the United States itself falling back into the fold after previous President Donald Trump withdrew from the initial TPP, Tokyo sees little chance that Biden will return anytime soon, given his administration’s focus on the issues. interior.

Participation in the TPP has been a centerpiece of London’s plans to boost trade beyond Europe after leaving the European Union.

The UK has already concluded bilateral economic agreements with seven members of the TPP, including Japan and Vietnam. One of the main benefits of joining the pact would be greater flexibility in building supply chains spanning multiple countries.

The 11 members of the TPP are Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.