Where is Jokowi’s side in eradicating corruption?





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo should step up his attitude and support for efforts to eradicate corruption. In addition, there is currently a controversy over national analysis test (TWK) against the officers Corruption Eradication Commission (NCP). After 75 employees were declared unsuccessful in the process of changing their status as civil servants (ASN), 51 employees of the KPK would finally be dismissed because they were considered red and could not be placed. This move is seen as contrary to Jokowi’s statement that TWK is not immediately used as a basis for dismissing KPK employees. Jokowi also endorsed the consideration of the Constitutional Court (MK) in the decision to test Law No. 19 of 2019 on the Second Amendment to the KPK Law which states that the process of transfer of status must not infringe on rights. employees. Also Read: KPK Won’t Publish Names Of Employees Who Did Not Pass TWK Thanks for reading Kompas.com.

Register now E-mail In addition, the deactivation of 75 employees who failed the TWK has also been suspected of weakening efforts to root out corruption. Because, among the employees who did not succeed there were investigators and investigators of major cases. Ita Khoiriyah, one of 75 KPK employees who failed the TWK, said Jokowi should make a stronger statement. Because the decision to dismiss 51 agents is considered a form of dissent or insubordination. “Jokowi needs to make a stronger statement. Jokowi’s previous statement seems to be interpreted differently. If you look at the announcement of the 25th yesterday, it’s mistrust, “Tata, his nickname, said when contacted. Kompas.com, Tuesday (1/6/2021).

