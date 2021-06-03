Boris Johnson risks shocking defeat amid devastating foreign aid cuts | Politics





Boris Johnson could face a shocking Commons defeat over plans to cut foreign aid after dozens of his own MPs backed an amendment to reverse the cuts, in a rebellion led by the former development secretary international Andrew Mitchell. MPs tabled an amendment on Wednesday evening supported by a number of senior Tories, including former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt, former Brexit Secretary David Davis, former Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley and the former Minister of Immigration Caroline Nokes. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dominic Raab, announced last year that the UK would cut aid spending from 0.7% of national income to 0.5%, a cut of more than $ 4 billion. The cuts have reduced funding for some programs by 85% or more. British aid to Yemen, one of the world’s most devastating humanitarian crises, has been slashed from 197 million pledged in 2020 to 87 million this year and humanitarian funding for Syria has halved. Funding for the Global Polio Eradication Initiative has been cut from $ 100 million to $ 5 million, and funding for girls’ education has been cut by 40% on average over the previous four years. Among the 15 Tories who have backed the bill are the chairmen of the defense and foreign affairs select committees, Tobias Ellwood and Tom Tugendhat, as well as newly elected MP Anthony Mangnall, a former foreign ministry adviser. Two other former Foreign Affairs and Development ministers, Sir Desmond Swayne and Harriett Baldwin, also signed, along with Derek Thomas, the Cornwall MP whose constituency will host the G7 summit. The Guardian understands that MPs think they have enough support within the party to have a realistic prospect of defeating the government. The amendment, which enjoys broad all-party support, is supported by all of the former public accounts committee chairs, including Tory MPs Davis and Sir Edward Leigh and Labor Dame Margaret Hodge and Meg Hillier, her current president. The amendment, if chosen by the speaker, would introduce a new clause to the Advanced Research and Invention Agencies Bill, which will be report stage in the House of Commons on Monday. It would be a technical change to apply the 2015 law on international development (official development aid target), which requires the government to reach the 0.7% target by 2022. Announcing the decision, Mitchell said: Every member of the House of Commons was elected on the basis of a very clear, overt promise to keep that commitment. We have repeatedly urged the government to obey the law and urged ministers to reconsider breaking that commitment. The cuts now have a devastating impact on the ground and result in unnecessary loss of life. We urge the government to think again, or we will ask parliament to reaffirm the law as it stands in order to force the government to live up to its legal commitment, to keep its very clear commitment to British voters and to keep the promise. British to the rest of the world. Ellwood urged his colleagues to support the movement. I am delighted that parliament has the opportunity to express its views on the usefulness of our soft power, he told the Guardian. I very much hope that my colleagues will support this amendment on Monday.

