Hindustan Times Updates: Isolated Thunderstorms In Delhi Likely Today, According To IMD And All Latest News | Latest India News





Here are the main news, analysis and opinions of the day. Find out about the latest news and other updates from the Hindustan Times.

Weather in Delhi: Isolated thunderstorms likely today, IMD says

Delhi is likely to see isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds Thursday according to forecasts from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The minimum temperature on Thursday is expected to be 23 degrees Celsius (C) while the maximum temperature is expected to reach 38C. Read more

IMA investigation into the deaths of doctors in Bihar highlights multiple causes

Continuous labor without leave, administration of only one vaccine, lack of oxygen and ventilators during the peak of the second wave, poor infection control in hospitals and inferior quality of PPE kits and other protective equipment are some- one of the reasons that have emerged to explain the increased mortality of doctors during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more

Relationships Cannot Be Normal Until Section 370 Is Restored: Imran Khan

Pakistan-India relations cannot be normalized until New Delhi reverses its August 2019 decision to remove Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday. Read more

Government to launch course for O2 tanker drivers

The Covid-19 pandemic is expected to add a new program to the skills development program of EU governments, with an agency under the skills ministry preparing a training module for operators of liquid medical oxygen (OMT) tankers , with an increase in the supply of medical oxygen, and many states are acquiring tankers. Read more

“I love watching him beat”: Sunil Gavaskar names a modern-day player he would have liked to beat as

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar admitted he was a fan of T20 cricket unlike many players of his generation, pointing out the many factors that make the format interesting. Read more

Swara Bhasker breaks up as man sings songs from Juhi Chawla movies at 5G audience: I love this country

Swara Bhasker was amused as the Delhi High Court online hearing regarding a plea filed by Juhi Chawla against the establishment of a 5G network in the country was repeatedly disrupted by an unidentified person chanting songs from his films. Read more

Astronauts share images of the Himalayas and Italy taken from space. Have you seen them before?

If you are a regular internet user, chances are you have seen the various images of Earth captured from the International Space Station (ISS). Amazing, fascinating and beautiful are some of the many adjectives people often use to react to such images. Read more

Watch | MCD facing unprecedented crisis due to corruption of ruling BJP: Sisodia

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos