Global coal producers now plan more than 400 new mines – research





A worker shovels coal on a freight train at a freight yard in Hefei, Anhui province, January 13, 2013. REUTERS / Stringer

Global coal producers are currently planning up to 432 new mining projects with an annual production capacity of 2.28 billion tonnes, according to a study released Thursday, endangering targets for slowing global climate change. China, Australia, India and Russia account for more than three quarters of new projects, according to a study by the US think tank Global Energy Monitor. China alone is currently building an additional 452 million tonnes of annual production capacity, he said. “While the IEA (International Energy Agency) has just called for a giant step towards net zero emissions, the plans of coal producers to increase their capacity by 30% by 2030 would be a step back, ”said Ryan Driskell Tate, Global research analyst and lead author of the report. The report says that four Chinese provinces and regions alone – Inner Mongolia, Xinjiang, Shaanxi and Shanxi – account for nearly a quarter of all proposed new coal mine capacity. China has pledged to peak its emissions by 2030 and net zero by 2060. President Xi Jinping said earlier this year that the country will start cutting coal production, but not before 2026. read more Global Energy Monitor said the new projects not only undermine efforts to tackle global warming, but could also risk saturating companies with up to $ 91 billion in stranded assets. “Demand for coal is collapsing and funding for new coal projects is drying up,” said Driskell Tate. “New mines and expansions of existing mines will produce coal for a world in which coal is not economically viable and environmentally unsustainable.” Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

