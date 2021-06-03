Mahmood orders the resumption of open kutcherys – Journal





PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday ordered district administrations to ensure the swift resumption of open kutcherys and tehsil darbars after the extended suspension induced by the pandemic.

He issued guidelines while chairing a meeting on the good governance strategy here, according to a statement.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary, Dr Kazim Niaz, and district administrators from across the province.

The Chief Minister said that the implementation of the governance strategy was the top priority of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Calls on the authorities to implement a good governance strategy

He appreciated the role of the district administrations in the implementation of the government’s Ramazan strategy to provide essential products to the population at prices cheaper than the markets and to deal effectively with Covid-19.

Mr. Mahmood called on officials to show the same level of performance in implementing the good governance strategy.

He also appreciated the performance of the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Bannu against encroachment and said that other district administrations should conduct such operations in their respective areas.

The meeting was informed of the progress made in the implementation of the good governance strategy.

Officials said the KP was ahead of other provinces in resolving citizen grievances reported to the Citizen Portal.

They said the KP was the first province to start organizing exclusive open kutcherys for women, minorities and special people.

Officials said that in the past three months, a total of 270 kutcherys opened online have been held in the province, 3,290 public places have been cleaned up and 1,972 unnecessary speed bumps have been removed in the province.

The Chief Minister ordered the CDs to keep their offices open to visitors and to ensure that all citizens coming to their office were satisfied with the service sought.

He also called on officials to streamline the patwar system as well as lower level works departments.

Mr Mahmood warned that the DCs would be responsible for any wrongdoing in the Patwar Khanas in their respective districts, while the commissioners would be held accountable for malpractices in the offices of tehsildar.

Transparency is the first integral part of the good governance strategy which will not be compromised at all, he said.

The Chief Minister also ordered the DCs to strictly implement government policy regarding the transfer of officers and civil servants working in the same positions for several years.

He called food adulteration a serious problem and called on district administrations to keep a watchful eye on it.

Mr Mahmood said stores involved in the adulteration should be sealed and should not reopen unless owners promise not to repeat the practice.

Expressing his dissatisfaction with the quality of some development work in the amalgamated tribal districts, he asked the relevant deputy commissioners to take a closer look at the development activities carried out in their respective districts.

Posted in Dawn, le 3 June 2021

