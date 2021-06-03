bne IntelliNews – Amid virus struggles, Turkey Erdogan increases tourism with Boris Johnson on sidelines of NATO summit





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on June 1 that he intended to meet on tourism with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the upcoming NATO summit on June 14 in Brussels. Turkey, in the throes of a resurgence of its coronavirus outbreak, is struggling to save its tourism industry from a summer disaster, with countries like the UK, Germany and Russia so far not having Green lighted the country as an approved leisure destination for its citizens. The UK recently added Turkey to its travel red list. As a result, the UEFA Champions League football final was moved from Istanbul to Portugal and the Turkish Formula 1 Grand Prix was canceled. Erdogan, who says Turkey has made excellent progress in reducing its rate of coronavirus infection top analysts have yet to support this analysiscomplained that the decisions were political. Last year, 820,000 Britons visited Turkey, down 68% from 2019. In 2018, Turkey welcomed 2.3 million British holidaymakers. In an interview with public broadcaster TRT, the Turkish president mentioned that officials in his administration have held talks in Germany and Russia to set the stage for the summer tourist season. But this week, Russia extended its ban on tourist flights to Turkey until June 21, citing the coronavirus situation in the country. The extended ban will cost Turkey’s tourism industry some $ 500 million, industry representatives told the Dunya business daily. The total cost of Russia’s flight restrictions, spanning April, May and June, would exceed $ 2 billion, said Ferit Turgut of the TURSAB group of companies. Turkey’s tourism industry, which accounts for around 11% of Turkey’s GDP in a typical year, has seen its revenues drop from $ 34 billion in 2019 to around $ 12 billion in 2020. Johnson, when asked on June 2 about the UK’s policy on moving countries on its’ red list ‘for travel, replied:’ You have to wait and see what the Joint Biosecurity Center says and what the recommendations are regarding travel. “We were going to try (…) to allow people to travel, as I know a lot of people want, but we have to be careful and keep putting countries on the red list, on the orange list, when it is. necessary. “I want you to know that we will not hesitate to move countries from the green list to the orange list to the red list, if we have to. The priority is to continue the deployment of the vaccine, to protect the population. from this country .”







