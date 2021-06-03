Donald Trump’s Persistence of Chinese Tariffs Irritates US Businesses





American companies awaiting a new approach to international trade policy after four combative years under Donald Trump have a question for the Biden administration: what will become of its tariffs on China?

An imbalanced trade balance with China, the largest source of imports to the United States, has become an essential element of Donald Trump’s trade policy. It has imposed tariffs on billions of dollars in Chinese goods, including clothing, shoes and food, disappointing business groups who have also approved its lower taxes and lighter regulations.

Under Joe Biden, most tariffs remain, however, and some US business groups are concerned.

“We have been in this new administration for five months and we do not yet have a clear idea of ​​China’s trade policy,” said Jon Gold, vice president of the National Retail Federation. “This has a big impact on businesses, many of which are struggling to survive Covid and have the added burden of tariffs. ”

While Biden has worked with allies to counter China, his overall policy towards Beijing is closer to Trump’s approach than experts anticipated. In the meantime, the cost of US tariffs for companies buying from China has increased. A mechanism that allowed companies to request exclusions from so-called Section 301 tariffs on Chinese imports expired late last year and has yet to be reinstated.

The USTR has never publicly rendered a verdict on China’s performance in any detail. . . We should have known if China still deserves love

More than 3,500 American companies, including Coca-Cola, Disney and Ford, as well as smaller American manufacturers, have sued the Trump administration over its tariffs on China, marking a record number of lawsuits filed before the US Tribunal of International Trade, based in New York. Hearings are scheduled for this year.

“The tariffs are deeply unpopular with American consumers and businesses who bear the cost,” said Doug Barry, spokesperson for the US-China Business Council, a trade body. “Many tariffs remain in place with no indication of when or if they will be lifted.”

The Biden administration has so far deflected questions over tariffs, saying it was conducting a “top-down review” of China’s trade policy. The White House said tackling forced labor, promoting workers’ rights and protecting the environment were among its top business priorities.

Politically, rushing to remove tariffs could prove risky ahead of the 2022 congressional midterm elections, when any sign of softness on China could weaken Democrats at the polls.

The pressure on China’s trade policy falls on Katherine Tai, the United States’ trade representative. The Biden administration’s top trade negotiator immediately began making diplomatic appeals to her foreign counterparts when she joined the White House in March, but she spoke to China only last week.

U.S. lawmakers have repeatedly asked Tai about Chinese tariffs, citing damage to their local industries. Senators tried to resuscitate the exclusion process and allow some Chinese imports to avoid additional punitive tariffs.

advised

Some tariffs on Chinese imports were removed when Trump concluded his “phase one” trade deal, in which Beijing pledged to purchase $ 200 billion in additional goods and services from the United States over the two years ending in 2021. The Biden administration has so far said little about how it views China’s accession to the deal and has not suggested whether it considers entering talks for a “phase two. “.

“The USTR has never publicly rendered a verdict on China’s performance in any detail,” said Scott Kennedy, a Chinese expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. “It is supposed to be regularly evaluated. . . We should have known if China still deserves love.

In statements, Tai said his goal was to advance a “worker-centered trade policy.” The administration recently took action against a Chinese fishing fleet it said used forced labor on its vessels, blocking the company’s imports of tuna and swordfish.

“Within the administration, they seem to be much more advanced in their discussions on human rights and labor rights than they are on the economic and trade agenda,” said a former official of the government with ties to American business.

“There is a growing sense that these seasoned people don’t know what to do with China – that despite all their frustrations with Trump, they did not come to power with any plan other than to spend a lot of money domestically on increase competitiveness and now try to save time with an endless number of internal reviews and studies, ”the person said.

Trade secrets

The FT has revamped Trade Secrets, its go-to daily briefing on the changing face of international trade and globalization.

Sign up here to understand which countries, companies and technologies are shaping the new global economy.

