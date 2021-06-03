[Cek Fakta] This Facebook account calls President Jokowi Dead, Hoax Ho





A story is circulating that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has passed away. This story is circulating on social networks. is a facebook account Amell Liya who also uploaded the narration on June 1, 2021. However, the time and place of death were not given. This is what it looks like:



Based on our research, the claim that President Jokowi has passed away is false. In fact, this is fake news. The Facebook account posted the president’s death on June 1, 2021 at 8:23 p.m. Meanwhile, on June 2, 2021, President Jokowi chaired a restricted meeting regarding the preparation for the 2021 FIBA ​​Asian Cup and the 2021 Indonesian World Superbike Grand Prix (WSBK). This was reported by the Cabinet Secretariat website on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Here is the information posted on the site: “Cabinet Secretary (Seskab) Pramono Anung inaugurated and took the oath / oath of office of three senior officials of the Secretariat of the Primary Cabinet (Echelon II) (Setkab), Wednesday (02/06/2021), during the 2nd Floor Meeting Room, Building III of the Ministry of State Secretariat, Jakarta. Previously, the cabinet secretary first attended a restricted meeting chaired by the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) regarding the preparation for the 2021 FIBA ​​Asian Cup and the Indonesian Grand Prix 2021 World Superbike (WSBK). Conclusion:

The claim that President Jokowi is dead is false. In fact, this is fake news. This information is classified as a fabricated content hoax. Manufactured content is considered the most dangerous type of fake content. This content was created with 100% content and cannot be substantiated in fact. Usually, the fabricated content comes in the form of bogus job postings and the like. Reference:

