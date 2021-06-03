Geo banned, six bullets, car bomb, but still won’t leave Pakistan Hamid Mir





Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir | Source: author

Text size: A-A +

A lot of people have been asking me a question for a few days: when are you going to leave Pakistan? I ask them a counter-question: why should I leave Pakistan? Some worried friends fear for my life. They think I might be killed in a traffic accident or strangers might attack me again, better leave Pakistan.

But why do people ask me this question? Because my TV station banned me after a speech I gave last week in support of press freedom. I was also banned in 2007 by a military dictator, General Pervez Musharraf. The million dollar question remains: why was I banned by the number one TV station in Pakistan which still defends press freedom?

I had only given one speech to the National Press Club in Islamabad at a gathering of journalists, lawyers and representatives of civil society. We went there to express our solidarity with our journalist colleague, Asad Ali Toor, who was attacked a few days ago inside his home in Islamabad by unidentified gunmen. Islamabad police had registered an FIR in which Toor singled out Pakistan’s premier intelligence agency, Inter-Services. Intelligence (ISI). An injured Toor was also present at the protest and condemned the blame campaign against him. He said in his speech that some social media claimed he was attacked by his girlfriend’s brothers. He said, if this is true, the authorities must arrest them for denying my allegations.

Also Read: The Cost of Speaking the Truth in Power to Imran Khans Naya Pakistan, You Might Not Go Home

In my speech, I had only approved of what Asad Toor had said, but I added that if you continue to break into our homes to assault us, we will also respond by making public whatever is happening. pass inside your houses, since we have neither weapons nor tanks like you. I may have talked too much. But I have spoken too much because I have suffered too much. My colleagues face too much attack, pressure and censorship. I did not name anybody or institution in my speech because I just wanted to tell these invisible people that enough is enough.

Pakistan is ruled by invisible people in a hybrid system, but they are known to all. As a result, Pakistani media are going through the most difficult phases since the country’s establishment. Anyone who dares to speak out against these invisible people is instantly declared anti-state by known proxies of the invisible forces in the media and politics. Through my speech, I conveyed the message that stop attacking us, stop killing us, otherwise we will start naming you and you will no longer be able to hide behind your invisibility cloaks. Even though I don’t know much about Asad Ali Toor, his pain has become my pain.

Read also: Hamid Mirs challenge of the military, ISI and the emergence of a new General Rani in Pakistan

Bullets in my body

I had faced the same propaganda in April 2014, when six bullets were fired into my body during an assassination attempt in Karachi. I still carry two bullets inside, but some ISI cronies still claim today that I had staged a drama. After the attack, PTI chief Imran Khan said I was, am and will be his favorite presenter.

Almost two years before this assassination attempt, a powerful bomb was planted under my car in 2002. Tehrik-e-Taliban spokesman Ehsanullah Ehsan claimed responsibility. He was then arrested in 2017 and allowed to be interviewed by a journalist. No one asked him why he planted a bomb under my car. Three years later, in 2020, Ehsane escaped the custody of Pakistani security agencies under mysterious circumstances.

I have been deprived of justice each time, despite two murderous murder attempts. I lost my job twice for speaking out against greed and corruption. I had to deal with false murder and kidnapping cases. I had to face blasphemy charges in court because I supported women’s rights through my writing. This is not my personal story, it is the story of over 140 media workers who have died in the line of duty over the past three decades in Pakistan.

This was the backdrop to my visibly harsh speech, which was not shown on any mainstream TV channel due to the censorship the media faces today. My speech was never reported in any Pakistani newspaper. Geo News had nothing to do with my speech at the rally organized by journalists from the Federal Union of Pakistan. I have never received notice from a media regulatory authority or a court regarding my speech. However, the management of Geo Television asked me to clarify my position on my controversial speech. They said we are under tremendous pressure. I wanted to know who was pressuring them. But they had never named anyone. The channel simply told me that I was no longer going to host my Capital Talk show as of May 31. It was not unexpected for me. I expect more. I expect cases of betrayal. I expect physical assault, but I will not leave Pakistan.

Hamid Mir is a banned journalist in Pakistan. He tweets @HamidMirPAK. Opinions are personal.

(Edited by Neera Majumdar)

Subscribe to our channels on YouTube and Telegram

Why the news media is in crisis and how to fix it

India is all the more in need of free, fair, uninhibited and questioning journalism as it is facing multiple crises.

But the news media are in a crisis of their own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is shrinking, giving in to crass spectacle in prime time.

ThePrint employs the best young reporters, columnists and editors. Supporting journalism of this quality requires smart, thoughtful people like you to pay the price. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here.

Support our journalism

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos