Six-year-old JK girl’s appeal to PM Modi on online classes goes viral





In the one-minute-and-eleven-second video posted to Twitter, the girl calls on Modi to ease the burden on schoolchildren's homework.

SRINAGAR: A 71-second video directed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by six-year-old Mahiru Irfan seeking to limit the length of online classes propelled the Kashmiri girl to media stardom overnight as film crews were heading to his residence for a note from her. Mahiru and her family are relishing the media attention after she became an internet sensation on Monday with her video. When asked why she posted the video message to the Prime Minister, she replied that there was too much classwork online due to the Covid pandemic. “There should be some time for the kids to play too. There are classes and after that homework, ”she told reporters. In the one-minute-and-eleven-second video posted to Twitter, the girl calls on Modi to ease the burden of homework for schoolchildren. The video, which has gone viral on social media and has so far garnered nearly 3.3 million views and nearly 19,000,000 likes, has caught the attention of the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, who asked the school education department to issue a 48-hour policy to ease the burden of homework for students. Viral video “Assalamualaikum Modi sahib! My lessons take place from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm… These homework are for students in classes 6, 7, 10. Why do children receive so many Modi sahab homework? She said in the video. The video moved Sinha, who described it as a “very adorable complaint.” The school education department, which was reflecting on the detrimental effects of long online lessons, released new guidelines limiting daily online lessons to half an hour for pre-primary students and 90 minutes for primary and secondary students. secondary school. The guidelines arrived within 24 hours of Sinha’s instructions to the school education department to post a policy within 48 hours after the video went viral on social media. “The school’s pedagogical service has decided to limit daily online lessons to a maximum of one and a half hours for lessons 1 to 8, spread over two sessions. For classes 9 to 12, synchronous online learning will not exceed 3 hours, “the LG wrote on its official Twitter account. He said that in the case of pre-primary students, interaction with their parents on any given day should only be half an hour and also asked teachers to avoid assigning homework to students until the fifth class. “Relevant authorities should ensure strict implementation. Homework up to grade 5 should be avoided. Authorities and schools should plan a joyful learning experience also involving parents,” he said in another tweet. Sinha said children need more time to play and interact with parents, which is “the greatest learning experience a child can have.” Write to us at [email protected]

