Biden aims to end drilling in the Arctic. A Trump-era law could thwart his plans.





WASHINGTON President Biden could be forced to close a new lease sale for oil drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, despite his promises to reduce fossil fuel pollution and his action this week to suspend drilling leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. the Arctic which had been allocated in the final days of the Trump administration.

A law passed by Republican-controlled Congress in 2017 requires the president to hold two lease sales at the shelter before the end of 2024. President Donald Trump held the first; now legal experts say the Biden administration could be stuck in holding a second sale.

The 2017 law was a major achievement for Mr. Trump, who sought to permanently open millions of acres of public land for oil and gas drilling, including the Alaska Refuge Coastal Plain, approximately 1, 5 million acres along the Arctic Ocean which are thought to cover huge oil reserves. The refuge is one of the last untouched wilderness areas in the United States, home to migrating caribou, birds and polar bears.

Until this law was passed, the fate of the refuge depended on the political party that controlled the White House and Congress. Republicans wanted to allow drilling, Democrats wanted to keep the no-go zone.

But the 2017 legislation, which mainly focused on rewriting the corporate tax code, lifted a decades-old ban on oil exploitation in the refuge and included the requirement of two auctions, the second of which was was to take place within seven years of the law being passed, i.e. by the end of December 2024.

This language was seen as a way to bind anyone in the White House at the time, either Mr. Trump or, as it turned out, Mr. Biden to continue moving forward with the development of oil in the refuge. Now Mr Biden, who has presented the most ambitious climate change agenda of all presidents and wants to dramatically reduce fossil fuel use and emissions, is legally bound to push forward a plan to allow more drilling in the arctic.

It’s a very smart strategy, said Marcella Burke, an energy policy lawyer who served in the Home Office under the Trump administration, to include the requirements of the drilling lease in the 2017 law. is impressive that Congress and the executive branch were able to work together so effectively. This is a great achievement for any administration that wants to bind another administration by statutory means.

By law, Bidens will have to make another Arctic drilling lease sale no matter what, said Patrick Parenteau, a professor of law at Vermont Law School.

Mr. Parenteau and other legal experts have noted that the Biden administration may find ways to delay or decrease the second auction of drilling leases. For example, while the law requires the Home Office to hold an auction, it does not require the agency to actually award leases, he said.

The Home Office could increase the eligibility requirements of bidders for leases, Parenteau said. Bidders should show that they can responsibly grow in this very unique pristine ecosystem, with incredible development challenges.

If there is no one who qualifies for eligibility, they might have reasons not to award a lease, he said.

Ms. Burke, the former Home Office official during the Trump era, scoffed at the idea.

Holding a bogus lease sale deprives the public of their right to land, she said. If this administration wishes to supplement the 2017 tax law with a new law requiring an environmental review before a lease, then it can go through Congress, as Trump did.

A spokeswoman for the Interior Ministry declined to comment on the case on the agency’s plans.

But some environmentalists agree the only way to lift Mr Bidens’ obligation to sell Arctic drilling leases is to return to Congress.

The only way to undo that, from our perspective, is with Congress, said Leah Donahey, legislative director of the Alaska Wilderness League. We would like to see action from Congress.

Ms. Donahey said it could be done through a bill or through another act that would effectively repeal the mandate and, ideally, abolish the entire rental program.

We are convinced that they must not only get rid of the second sale, but also repeal the program, she said.

Last month, the world’s leading energy agency warned that governments around the world must stop approving fossil fuel projects now if they are to prevent the pollution they produce from leading to higher average global temperatures. at 2 degrees Celsius from pre-industrial levels. This is the threshold beyond which scientists say the Earth will suffer irreversible damage.

The Trump administration’s actions over the rental program are the subject of four lawsuits, brought by environmentalists, Alaska Native groups and some state attorneys general.

The lawsuits are still pending in Alaska Federal District Court, but have been suspended for several months as the Biden administration reviews the program, said Brook Brisson, senior counsel at Trustees for Alaska, a law firm in Alaska. non-profit public interest that represents groups.

In her lease suspension order, Home Secretary Deb Haaland noted that her department had identified legal loopholes in the rental program.

But Ms Brisson said that while the prosecutions were successful, they only concerned the past activities of the Trump administration. A legal victory would not nullify the 2017 law’s mandate to hold two separate lease auctions, she said, exactly as was done.

The 2017 law required that each lease sale include at least 400,000 acres of the coastal plain. It also required that areas with the greatest potential for hydrocarbon discovery be offered for sale.

But understanding of the potential for oil development in the refuge is limited. Only one exploration well was drilled there decades ago, and a New York Times investigation suggested it was a bummer. A seismic study conducted in the 1980s provided only limited information on potential oil reserves, and plans in recent years for a new, more precise study using improved technology have systematically derailed.

In view of this, questions arise as to the interest that a second sale would generate, especially since there was little interest in the first. Twenty-two of the 32 plots were offered in this sale, nearly 1.1 million acres in areas considered to have the greatest potential for oil development.

Yet bids were only received on 11 plots, and in the end, only 9 were leased, totaling approximately 430,000 acres. All of them were on the western side of the Coastal Plain, closer to existing pipelines and other oil infrastructure on the North Slope of Alaska that would help lower the costs of producing oil in the refuge.

There is little reason to believe that the land that has not been auctioned, or the other 10 that were not offered in the first sale and which are further away from the areas supposed to cover promising oil reserves, would be very attractive in a second sale.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos