Caging Their Competitors – Chinadaily.com.cn

China and US must design and agree framework to prevent their differences from spiraling out of control

The Sino-US relationship is now at a critical juncture. It has seen tremendous vicissitudes for four decades and has hit an all-time low in recent years, with the rise of strategic competition unfolding before our eyes. The error in judgment based on the United States’ retrospection of Sino-American relations over the years is not what China expects. However, that is not going to change anytime soon.

The most urgent thing now is to redefine and recognize the new and evolving relationship of the two countries and to design a new way forward. The key for both sides is to enclose their strategic competition within a widely accepted framework, understanding and overcoming or gradually putting aside their differences and striving for possible cooperation through dialogue and confidence-building measures. . The high-level China-US strategic dialogue in Anchorage proved to be a good starting point towards further dialogue, although the opening session was quite rough and difficult.

In designing and negotiating a framework to restrict their strategic competition, both sides must exercise composure. They should do everything to avoid a new cold war or worse a hot war, as President Xi Jinping pointed out in his telephone conversation with President Joe Biden. While finding and expanding the space for cooperation whenever possible, we must be clear that the new US administration will not and cannot change everything instantly.

What it takes to turn the tide in worsening Sino-US relations is courage and strategic vision. Regarding future relations between China and the United States, President Xi said there are a thousand reasons to improve Sino-American relations and not one reason to destroy them. The history of Sino-US relations has told us time and time again that this is true. The cost of a full-scale confrontation between the two great powers would be catastrophic, not only for the two countries, but also for the world.

It is understood that the Biden administration faces significant challenges nationally and internationally in resolving any issues it faces in adjusting US foreign policy. Adjustments in Sino-American relations in particular will be subject to internal American constraints, propelled by populism, identity politics and political decadence described by American political scientist Francis Fukuyama.

However, it should be remembered that over the past 30 to 40 years of Sino-US relations, cooperation has been the dominant trend, and examining this trend is a reminder that there are and will be points of overlap in their respective national strategies. As the balance of power continues to shift in favor of developing countries, a major new pattern of power relations will eventually emerge. It is not for one country to decide what that will be.

If China and the United States work together by sharing the same strategic vision for world peace and economic progress, the future of the world will be much better. If they miscalculate with wrong perceptions about each other’s strategies and actions, disasters will be inevitable. In view of this, the current imperative is to recognize the competition that is going on and “cage” it into a framework with acceptable outcomes and rules to prevent competition from spiraling out of control. As China often advocates that countries “find commonalities while setting aside differences,” I will offer three suggestions on how to do this.

First of all, starting from the principle of the bottom line, the Sino-US competitive relationship should be recognized and clarified. Whether their future is competitive cooperation or cooperative competition, and whether they can identify and expand the space for cooperation and achieve peaceful competition depends on their reassessments of each other’s strategies and political interactions on the ground.

A zero-sum strategy serves no one’s interests, as it will only lead both countries to a conflict-prone impasse. In this sense, strategic dialogue should be conducted as often as possible. This is precisely what President Xi meant when he stressed in his congratulatory telegram to President Biden and during their conversation later that China and the United States must proceed in a spirit of non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation. Both sides should focus on possible areas of cooperation. The key is to manage competition well so that the two countries can make efforts to promote a healthy bilateral relationship. The main thing is to avoid war.

Second, the two countries must have a correct understanding of their cultural and ideological differences to reduce hostility and avoid sinking into an ideological quagmire. Currently, an increasing number of people in both countries see themselves with negative feelings. The unilateral restrictions imposed by the United States as well as the pandemic put an end to bilateral cultural and people-to-people exchanges. It just won’t work by lining up countries in ideologically demarcated camps with labels like “liberal democracy” or “illiberal countries”. Ignorance of Chinese culture and the sense of cultural superiority among some elites of both US political parties have often led to prejudices against Chinese political and social systems.

Zero-sum logic combined with ideological bias has led the US administrations of Trump and now Biden to exclude and suppress high-tech China. We have witnessed efforts to elevate the dialogue forum of the United States, Japan, India and Australia into a Quadruple Indo-Pacific Alliance against China. It is a dangerous and slippery path to follow.

Finally, the two sides should start discussing some issues of common interest or common challenges, while taking pragmatic confidence-building measures to the extent possible, in order to bridge confidence gaps and seek cooperation. . This will create the conditions one step at a time for orderly and peaceful competition.

One lesson that can be learned from the evolution of Sino-American relations over the past decades is that the two countries are not like the United Kingdom and Germany before WWI, nor like the United States and the former Soviet Union during the Cold War. The two countries certainly have many successful experiences in seeking points of convergence based on cooperation in the face of rapid and fundamental changes.

The way forward will not be easy. China and the United States must make urgent and energetic efforts to establish their strategic competition and promote further dialogue.

The author is a former Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of China and Senior Advisor at the Institute for Global Cooperation and Understanding (iGCU), Peking University.







