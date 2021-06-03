Politics
KPK investigators ask Jokowi to intervene directly to respond to the dismissal of 51 employees
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – The chairman of the investigative working group of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Harun Al Rasyid called on President Joko Widodo to directly intervene in issues related to the dismissal of unsuccessful employees national analysis test (TWK) to change the status to ASN.
“We hope that in the future President Jokowi, in accordance with the mandate of the law, can take over this matter, because it has been almost a month since we have done any work while we are still being paid a lot by state, “said Harun, quoted in Tribunnews.com, Wednesday (2/6/2021).
Harun is also a KPK employee who was declared to have failed the TWK and was deactivated by the KPK leadership by decree number 652.
The employee, who was once the OTT King of KPK chairman Firli Bahuri, said he was not doing anything with the publication of the deactivation decree.
However, he still receives a salary until the time for the dismissal comes on November 1.
As is known, today Harun Al Rashid responded to the appeal of the National Human Rights Commission (Komnas HAM) for consideration related to the TWK controversy to transfer the status of employees of KPK at ASN.
When he arrived at RI Komnas HAM’s office located in Jalan Latuharhary, Menteng, central Jakarta, Harun immediately rushed to meet the media team.
To protest the deactivation, Harun and several of his colleagues went to Komnas HAM to report the allegations of human rights violations that arose during the process and the results of the TWK test which failed 75 KPK employees, including understood himself.
“We have come to Komnas HAM to complain to demand that Komnas HAM can help our human rights, restore my dignity and my dignity and that of these 75 employees to get back to normal,” Harun said.
“Because if we don’t pass TWK, there is a label, there is a stigma for us that we are not pancasilists, we are not the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia, we are not respecting the Constitution of 1945 “, he continued.
As is known, there are at least 75 KPK employees who have not passed the National Insight Test (TWK) assessment to change their status to State Civil Apparatus (ASN).
As for 51 of the 75 KPK employees who failed, it was decided to deactivate them because on the basis of the results of the meeting between the KPK executives and the head of BKN, the results were labeled “red”. .
Most of them were also declared non-pancasilists and could no longer be bred.
This article appeared on Tribunnews.com by title Urges Jokowi to intervene, head of the KPK investigative task force: we don’t work but get paid by the state
