Prime Minister to meet with businessmen in Lahore





LAHOR:

Prime Minister Imran Khan will soon be visiting Lahore to interact with the business community and immediate action will be taken to resolve their issues, Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said.

Addressing the President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mian Tariq Misbah, on the sidelines of the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding between LCCI and the Chamber of Commerce of Tajikistan, Chaudhry said Prime Minister Khan’s visit would help resolve the issues. by the Lahore business community.

He assured the head of the LCCI that the government would support the business community in all areas.

The minister said that economic policies focused on growth and inclusive development are bearing fruit and leading the country towards the goal of economic stability.

“We will facilitate them so that exports can be increased significantly,” he added.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Federal Minister of Industry and Production Khusro Bakhtiar also promised to visit LCCI to have close interaction with the business community.

Speaking on the occasion, LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah said they welcomed the Prime Minister’s pledge to remove all obstacles to economic growth.

He added that the determination of the Prime Minister and members of his team created great hope in the business community, which was facing several domestic and external challenges.

LCCI has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The two sides agreed to strengthen and expand trade, economic, scientific, technical and other relations and contacts between Tajik and Pakistani enterprises, entrepreneurs and their associations, including bilateral cooperation between small and medium enterprises.

This will lead to the influx of investments in the economies of the two countries and the creation of joint ventures.

Posted in The Express Tribune on June 3, 2021.

