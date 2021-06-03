QAnon: Talks over 2020 election cancellation on new social media platforms used by Trump supporters raise fears of further violence





Social messaging platform Telegram has become of particular concern among law enforcement officials, according to congressional sources. The groups on the platform dedicated to QAnon and pro-Trump conspiracy theories have tens of thousands of members – many of whom cling to every word from the former president.

Trump’s comments to right-wing media in recent weeks have directly contributed to the false belief among some of his supporters that he will be reinstated as president in the coming months.

Federal law enforcement officials say there is a global concern about election rhetoric in general, both online, on Telegram and other sites, and offline.

Major social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter have suspended the accounts of influential peddlers of electoral conspiracy theories after the Jan.6 uprising on the U.S. Capitol, including Trump himself.

This has resulted in an increase in downloads of alternative social media apps, and many Trump supporters have found a home on Telegram, where there are fewer rules against disinformation and conspiracy theories like QAnon.

Congressional sources told CNN that Trump’s comments on the much contested Republican-led audit in Arizona and his comments on his return to the presidency in August are of particular concern.

A clip that circulated widely in some Telegram groups was part of an interview Trump gave to OAN in May. Responding to a question about a possible 2024 candidacy, Trump said “something needs to be done” before 2022 to stop the Democratic agenda.

“He doesn’t have to wait for 2024 people, he’s coming back this year, it’s all going to reverse,” one Telegram user commented on the clip.

“It’s a big day where we start to see the evidence for the plan fall into place! He just told us it wouldn’t be long now,” another wrote.

In another May interview with a right-wing radio host, Trump falsely suggested that the controversial Republican-led audit in Arizona and audits elsewhere would show he did not lose the election.

“It will be a very interesting time in our country,” he said. “How do you rule when you’ve lost?” “

“We The People will act,” commented one Telegram user in reaction to an excerpt from the interview.

“Trump knows what’s going on. The Biden administration will be removed,” commented another, while one cautioned, “He just told us things are about to get very ugly all over America. These thugs aren’t going to take this news very well! Be prepared! “

Over the weekend, when former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn appeared to endorse a coup in the United States, an influential QAnon peddler who has more than 70,000 Telegram subscribers commented: “The General Flynn said aloud the quiet part. Flynn later denied supporting a coup. But for months, some Trump supporters celebrated the violent coup in Myanmar and viewed it as possible inspiration for a similar push here. Telegram was founded in Russia in 2013 and quickly gained popularity as a propaganda and organizing tool for ISIS operatives. The company has taken steps to tackle the content of the IS.

Telegram did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

While Trump himself does not appear to have a public Telegram account, his son Donald Trump Jr. joined the platform earlier this year and now has over a million followers.

Some other leading authors of the “big lie” that the election was stolen from Trump also found audiences on Telegram.

Ron Watkins is a former administrator of 8Kun (formerly 8chan), a hate-filled online forum that is home to QAnon. The forum has been linked to multiple atrocities, including the 2019 El Paso and Christchurch shootings.

Watkins had made a name for himself on Twitter in the months between the election and the insurgency by posting conspiracy theories on the voting machines.

In the days leading up to the insurgency, Watkins was repeatedly retweeted by Trump. He was suspended by Twitter after January 6.

Now Watkins posts daily to his 200,000 Telegram subscribers in Arizona – continually casting doubt on the outcome of the election.

CNN’s Evan Perez contributed to this report.

