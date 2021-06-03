Silent world on Israeli and Indian war crimes: Speaker of the Turkish Parliament





ISLAMABAD: The Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (GNAT) Prof. Mustafa Sentop spoke to The News about different issues during his visit to Pakistan for the 2nd General Conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of CEE countries . The important points are shared below.

To the question about the recent atrocities against the Palestinians and the role of the Security Council and the OIC in stopping these atrocities, and the role of Pakistan-Turkish cooperation in the implementation of the ceasefire fire, Dr Sentop said: “It is impossible not to worry when we see the unacceptable oppression and violence against Palestine, the attacks on our brothers and sisters who pray in Masjid al-Aqsa, and the cruelty Israel which has escalated to the point of massacring dozens of civilians in Gaza, regardless of infants or children. We follow with sadness that Israel uses state terrorism, commits crimes against humanity, sheds the blood of innocent Muslims and keeps the world silent. Now we have to say stop to Israel, take decisions and take action.

He said Turkey will continue to stand firmly alongside the Palestinian brothers in their struggle for freedom and justice, as we always have. “Under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, we are making all diplomatic efforts to end Israel’s brutality. As parliamentarians, we have taken initiatives in the multilateral assemblies of which we are members, such as PAECO, PUIC and APA. Thus, we have supported Palestine in its just cause by managing the channels of parliamentary diplomacy. We also welcomed the sincere and effective involvement of Pakistan in this matter, like Turkey. We are extremely happy that our excellent bilateral relations with Pakistani friend and brother have been confirmed by the demonstration of solidarity in international affairs. “

When asked how the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and major Muslim countries best cooperate to resolve long-standing disputes such as Palestine and Kashmir and to make wars between Muslim countries weaken the fight against it. oppression in Palestine and Kashmir, Dr Sentop said: “Israel and India are killing innocent people, getting involved in war crimes, crimes against humanity and committing war crimes in Palestine and Kashmir, but the world remains silent. War crimes are committed against children, women and innocent people of all ages in Kashmir. They’re detained, deprived of health facilities and everything. As the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, we cannot end the persecution here if we do not maintain unity over Kashmir and Palestine. As Turkey, our position on Kashmir and Palestine is clear. We do not accept that other Islamic countries show indecisive stance on this issue or ignore it. For this reason, our greatest wish is that the Islamic countries come together by putting aside discord. “

When asked about his assessment of the state of democracy and political systems in the Muslim world, and how the best political process can be developed to give a greater voice to the masses, Dr Sentop said declared: “Whether the forms of government in Muslim countries are democracy or monarchy, what matters here are the problems of the Islamic world and the solutions to be found there. Indeed, political systems, whether monarchy or representative democracy, primarily affect the determination process of the ruling elite. the discretion of the political elite to reflect the attitude of the broad masses towards short-term developments in the administration. Therefore, it would be beneficial for the leaders of the Muslim world to show a stronger willingness to take into account the demands and needs of the In fact, in many parts of the Islamic world we have witnessed the devastating effects of the conflicts which have arose between the ruling elite and society in the past. Both our great religion and our historical experience underscore the importance for Muslim rulers of the service of the state to society and to individuals. We also have a maxim in Turkish. Let the people live so that the state can live. With this understanding, I believe that upholding this principle by the governments of Muslim countries will lead to prosperity and peace for the entire Islamic world. “