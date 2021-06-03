Social media reacts to Donald Trump’s Facebook page upload, but Facebook says nothing has changed





Video above: Audio of Facebook Oversight Board’s May decision on Trump account Although social media reacted to what appeared to be the return of former President Donald Trump’s Facebook account, Facebook says nothing has happened exchange. Facebook’s Supervisory Board, an independent body with the power to overturn decisions about Facebook’s content and set a precedent for the company, decided in early May that the company must reconsider the decision in six months. The decision also applied to Instagram, owned by Facebook, where Trump has an account. Trump has nearly 60 million followers on Facebook and Instagram. “Within six months of this ruling, Facebook must reconsider the arbitrary sanction it imposed on January 7 and decide on the appropriate sanction,” the board wrote in its ruling. “This sanction must be based on the seriousness of the violation and the prospect of future harm. It must also comply with Facebook’s rules for serious violations, which must, in turn, be clear, necessary and proportionate.” Andy Stone, head of political communications for Facebook, responded to the tweets on Wednesday saying, “Nothing has changed regarding the status of President Trump’s presence on our platform. He remains suspended indefinitely.” Trump was suspended “indefinitely” from Facebook and Instagram on January 7, a day after his supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election results. Trump was also permanently banned from Twitter and Youtube has taken similar action, citing a continuing risk of violence and incitement. written at the time. CNN contributed to this report.

