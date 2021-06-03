



Former Pakistani speedster Wasim Akram is one of the greatest legends the game of cricket has ever produced. In an international career spanning nearly 2 decades, Akram has troubled the biggest names in the stick with his deadly deliveries. He redefined the art of rhythm ball with his unique ability to swing the ball back and forth, earning him the title of Sultan of Swing. Akram became the role model for many fast bowlers who aspired to make a name for themselves at the international level. Interestingly, Akram, who chose over 900 wickets in his international cricket, had never played domestic cricket before making his stage debut.

On 23 November 1984, he was released for the first time in a Pakistani jersey making his debut in the second one-day international match against New Zealand in Faisalabad. Barely 2 months after his ODI debut, he made his first test appearance against the same opponent in Auckland.

With 916 international ATMs, Akram is Pakistan’s largest ATM taker in all formats. Even today, 17 years after his retirement, he is still Pakistan’s biggest wicket taker in both test (414) and ODI cricket (502).

First cricketer to take 500 ODI wickets

Akram was the first cricketer to achieve the feat of 500 ODI wickets and became the founder of this esteemed club. He was later joined by Muttiah Murlidharan from Sri Lanka, who became the largest ODI counter taker. With 502 ODI counters, Akram is still the second behind Murlidharan.

First to choose 4 international hat tricks

Akram was the first bowler to win four hat tricks in international cricket, two in testing and two in ODI. Akram has selected a total of 5 hat tricks in his international career. His feat then paralleled that of Lasith Malinga, who now has the most international hat tricks with the Sultan of Swing.

Best individual batting score at number 8 in tests

In addition to casting fiery bowling spells, Akram was also a practical drummer. During his international career of 460 international cricket matches, he scored 6,615 points. This also included 3 international hundreds 13 fifties and a double century essay. His score of 257 against Zimbabwe in a test in 1996, is still the highest individual score by a batsman at number 8 in tests.

Most six in a test round

In his 257 hit against Zimbabwe in 1996, Akram hit 12 sixes, still the most six touchdowns in a test inning by a batter.

